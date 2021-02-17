Schitt's Creek may be a comedy about the Rose family adjusting to life in a new town, but amid the jokes and "ew, David" scenes, there are some really valuable life lessons. As a matter of fact, there are more than a few Schitt's Creek quotes about life that would document your everyday experiences perfectly on the 'gram. Whether you're having a chill movie night with your family or enjoying a virtual happy hour in your own pad, these Schitt's Creek quotes are here to caption the memories.

Finding the right Schitt's Creek quote that best suits the picture you want to post is the first step. If you and your pup go on daily walks in your neighborhood, stop to snap a selfie the next time you head outside. Use Moira's line, "A little stroll through the slice of paradise I like to call... the town where I currently am," for your caption, because that's, well, exactly where you are. A positive quote like Alexis' line, "Love that journey for me," will pair nicely with an #OOTD pic, and David's hilarious line, "I'm gonna need a stiff drink to get through this," may perfectly caption your next wine Wednesday snap.

There are enough Schitt's Creek quotes about life to match up with just about any moment you want to share on the 'gram, because the Rose family really knows their Schitt. So, browse through this list and see which quote pops out to you the most for your next post.

1. "I'm trying very hard not to connect with people right now." — David

2. "Love that journey for me." — Alexis

3. "A little stroll through the slice of paradise I like to call… the town where I currently am." — Moira

4. "I could not be more at one with nature. I do Coachella every year." — David

5. "It makes it seem like, as soon as you find the right key, everything's just supposed to work out, right? But, life is more complicated than that." — Alexis

6. "I'm gonna need a stiff drink to get through this." — David

7. "Fear not, she hath risen!" — Moira

8. "You must prepare for life and whatever it will throw at you." — Moira

9. "There's something very cathartic about stepping into someone else's world." — Sebastien Raine

10. "The idea of me life-coaching another human being should scare you... a lot." — David

11. "Even though everything inside us is telling us to protect ourselves, when you got it, don't let it go." — David

12. "You want to be seen, and heard, and loved!" — Moira

13. "Okay, well, movies aren't always right, all right? You'll learn that later in life." — David

14. "Don't waste your time thinking about those human vultures." — Moira

15. "I'm starting to feel like I'm trapped in an Avril Lavigne lyric here." — David

16. "One foot on the pedal, one foot on the ground, and then get the hell out of here!" — Twyla

17. "I draw the line at living in a crime scene!" — Moira

18. "It's called Schitt's Creek, and it's where we live." — Johnny