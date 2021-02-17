17 'Schitt's Creek' Quotes About Friendship To Caption Pics With Your Pals

The friendships in Schitt's Creek are relatable AF. Whether you and your BFF tease each other as much as Stevie jokes with David, or you love to spill the tea like Alexis and Twyla do on the regular at Café Tropical, there are so many iconic friendship moments throughout the series. You can easily recreate these scenes with your best friends and make some LOL-worthy memories of your own by pairing your pics with any of these Schitt's Creek quotes about friendship.

Make your followers laugh by donning a leather jacket like Stevie and snapping a pic while looking at your David. Complete your post with one of Stevie's sarcastic remarks to David like, "It's like everyone saw you coming and left." Or, craft a touching post by channeling the scene when Johnny asks Roland for a favor, and pair your pic with Roland's adorable line, "My truck is your truck." If you want to dedicate a post to your whole crew, any photo of you and your Jazzagals will go well with a sweet Schitt's Creek quote like Moira's line, "When one of us shines, all of us shine."

Whichever pic you decide to post with your BFF or number one squad, they'll know how much you love them thanks to these Schitt's Creek quotes about friendship. As a matter of fact, all of your followers will know your group is "simply the best."

1. "I don't want you to leave me here." — Stevie

2. "We're an ensemble group." — Ronnie

3. "When one of us shines, all of us shine." — Moira

4. "That doesn't sound like something you'd do." — Stevie

5. "You were a bit of a mess last night." — David

6. "My truck is your truck." — Roland

7. "They offered us their truck whenever we needed." — Johnny

8. "Our colors are orange and denim." — Stevie

9. "This is gonna be such a fun day." — Twyla

10. "Hey, Twy? Cute dress." — Alexis

11. "We're just going to need to, like, work on what you're doing." — Alexis

12. "Can I be on your team? You seem really fun." — Stevie

13. "We each get an island." — David

14. "Sometimes I forget what life was like before I knew you." — Stevie

15. "We're gonna be each other's wing people tonight." — David

16. "You're on the right path." — Twyla

17. "It's like everybody saw you coming and left." — Stevie