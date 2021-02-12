18 ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Quotes About Family When You Want Your IG To Be Extra Rose-y

If your family is like the Rose family from Schitt's Creek, you're there for one another through thick and thin. Although you didn't unexpectedly move to a quaint town your dad or the dad figure in your life bought as a joke, your family might have a fave booth at your local diner. You may have even tried out a traditional family recipe and had your own "fold in the cheese" moment, just like David and Moira. These Schitt's Creek quotes about family will let you reminisce on all of your good (and sometimes chaotic) times on Instagram.

These quotes might pair best with throwback pics from family vacations, and even the newer selfies you take with your siblings. Some are a little salty, like when David says to Moira while making dinner, "You're the one who allegedly made the enchiladas," or when Moira's sister comes to Schitt's Creek, causing Johnny to say, "Well, it's a treat seeing you two going at it again." Some of these Schitt's Creek quotes about family are simply heartfelt and can be used for just the right sentimental pic, like Moira's line, "My bébé girl, leaving me so soon."

Before picking one out to post, just decide what kind of tone you're going for. A sibling with a great sense of humor might enjoy one of David's dramatic quotes, while a cheesy photo with your brother may call for one of Alexis' iconic lines like, "Ew, David." There's really something to caption every family moment, and here are 18 quotes from Schitt's Creek about family to choose from.

1. "We need to do something. Send some energy his way. Hands, children." — Moira

2. "And nobody thought to include me in this plan?" — David

3. "It's just like how mom likes you more." — Alexis

4. "I forbid you to abandon our family." — Moira

5. "That's the stupidest thing I've ever heard. I'm telling mom." — David

6. "We will get through this as a family." — Johnny

7. "I blessed you with it." — Moira

8. "We're hip parents, and that comes at a price." — Johnny

9. "You're the one who allegedly made the enchiladas." — David

10. "Well, it's a treat seeing you two going at it again." — Johnny

11. "I'm sorry for not responding to like one text, David." — Alexis

12. "I taught him everything he knows." — Moira

13. "Talk to the hand, son." — Johnny

14. "Let's just sit back and enjoy the sight of our two strapping men bonding over an open flame." — Moira

15. "Were you guys waiting up for me?" — Alexis

16. "My bébé girl, leaving me so soon." — Moira

17. "Trying to make up for lost time." — Johnny

18. "Ok chill, dad!" — Alexis