There's nothing quite like celebrating holidays with family. On April 1, families across the world got together to celebrate Easter, and the Trump family is certainly no exception. This photo of Tiffany Trump with her nephews proves she's one loving aunt.

On April 4, Donald Trump Jr. shared a photo on Instagram of his little sister Tiffany playing with two of his sons during an Easter Sunday lunch. The Trump family, including Donald Trump Sr., Melania, Tiffany, and Don Jr., spent Easter at their beach resort Mar-a-Lago, and clearly the eldest Trump son wanted to capture every minute of his family being together. The photo itself is pretty adorable, which shows Trump smiling while her nephews playfully grab at her. Despite the family friendly photograph, it's Don Jr.'s caption that has me scratching my head a little bit.

He wrote,

The little men wrestling with aunt @tiffanytrump at Easter Sunday lunch. They may be trying to join their grandpa @realdonaldtrump in the #WWEhall of fame. #easter#kid#wrestling

Please Don, don't remind us that our president used to take part in wrestling.

It was a bit surprising to see Trump join her family at Mar-a-Lago for the holiday. Not only is the Trump youngest daughter a bit more under the radar than her older siblings, but she's been busy studying at Georgetown Law School.

So it's nice to see she can step away from the books for a moment and enjoy some much needed family time.

Even though Trump is clearly enjoying spending time with her nephews, there have been reports that family time isn't all sunshine and daisies for the first daughter. A source told People on April 3 that the relationship between her and Donald Trump Sr. has allegedly been strained since his inauguration in January 2017.

The source reportedly said,

Since the inauguration, Tiffany and her father have sometimes gone for months without speaking and she went a very long time without seeing him. The last time she was at a family function with him, it was awkward for her and she didn’t feel totally welcome.

Even though Trump may have spent Easter with her family, there clearly was some tension between her and her father during the service. Body language expert Patti Woods spoke to Elite Daily about what Trump, Donald Trump Sr., and Melania's body language said about the Trump family's interactions.

Woods says she was struck that Donald Trump didn't only not address his daughter, but barely acknowledges her at all.

"That may be nothing, but to me that's interesting if they haven't been filmed together a lot that he didn't want to acknowledge her," Wood tells Elite Daily. "What's interesting, too, is that she's trying to stand closer to her dad but he's gesturing. And he doesn't wait for her. He walks right in."

Woods went on to say that "Tiffany clearly wants her father to acknowledge her."

Associated Press on YouTube

Trump may not be getting attention from her father, but her mother Marla Maples definitely has her daughter's back. On April 4, Maples posted an Instagram warning haters to leave her daughter alone. However, this wasn't just a typical Instagram. No, Maples posted a photo of a mother cat guarding her litter of kittens, and even went so far to tag Tiffany Trump as one of the kittens.

The caption read,

Don’t mess with momma cat’s kittens.... oh, I am the same about mine even now 24 yrs later. I was thinking of my daughter and how I always want to protect her especially in these time’s of great judgment ... when I happened upon this precious one daring anyone to harm her kittens... nature is nature and remember lifting others also lifts us. #justlovemore

Families are complicated, but I'm sure everything will work out. In the meantime, I'll be enjoying these cat Instagrams.