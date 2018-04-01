President Donald Trump spent some quality time with his family this weekend for the Easter holiday. There isn't any one way that presidents traditionally celebrate Easter, but if you know anything about Trump you can pretty much guess how he did. So where did Donald Trump spend Easter? Go ahead and just take a wild guess.

If you guessed Florida, and specifically Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, then congratulations! You've just won the easiest guessing game ever. Asking if Trump spent any holiday at Mar-a-Lago is pretty much like asking if the sky is blue. On April 1, Trump orchestrated a grand Easter celebration at his vacation home with family and close friends in attendance, complete with an egg hunt and brunch, according to the Palm Beach Post. The Trumps are expected to conclude their Easter festivities on April 2 with the annual White House Easter egg roll.

Trump didn't spend his entire holiday at the Mar-a-Lago resort, though. According to the Palm Beach Post, Trump also decided to take some time and attend a church service on Easter morning. Trump, along with the first lady and first daughter Tiffany Trump attended a service at Bethesda-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church at around 11 a.m. on April 1. Apparently the church's ambassador Sandra Chase was receiving non-stop calls over the past couple of days asking if they can get a seat for the service that Trump attended. There were crowds of people trying to get into the church for their chance to see the first family. According to Palm Beach Post reporter Olivia Hitchcock, one man waiting in line (who'd already attended a 9 a.m. service) said, "Thought I'd come in to watch the show," in reference to seeing Trump at the church.

We don't often get to see much of what the interior of Mar-a-Lago looks like. But thanks to social media, we got a couple of little peeks into the Trumps' second home. First Lady Melania Trump tweeted a snapshot of the Easter decorations on April 1. A ballroom at the estate was completely decked out in tons of festive balloons. But do you expect any less from Trump?

Melania tweeted the photo of the Easter festivities at Mar-a-Lago, complete with lavish decor, wishing her followers a happy Easter holiday.

Eldest son Donald Trump Jr. also posted pictures to Instagram of his daughter participating in what turned out to be a rather competitive Easter egg hunt. Apparently she aggressively searched for the coveted golden egg and won the whole thing, so she is truly a Trump kid.

It's not surprising that Trump has found himself in Florida for the holiday weekend, considering the significant amount of time he's spent at his Mar-a-Lago home thus far. Trump spent Christmas there and threw a New Year's Eve party at the estate — and threw an inauguration anniversary bash there as well. In fact, according to a tweet from CNN executive editor Ram Ramgopal, as of Dec. 26, 2017, Trump had spent "nearly 1/3rd of his days in office at property that bears his name." So the fact that Trump was at Mar-a-Lago for Easter isn't exactly shocking.

But just because it's a holiday doesn't mean that the president didn't talk politics. After tweeting out Easter wishes, Trump decided to send out a series of tweets touching on undocumented immigration, and of course the construction of his infamous wall. "Mexico is doing very little, if not NOTHING, at stopping people from flowing into Mexico through their Southern Border, and then into the U.S.," the president said in the tweet, adding that this country "NEED WALL!" Sigh.

When Trump arrived at the Palm Beach church he was asked about these comments by the press. And the president doubled down on his stance on undocumented immigration. He stated,

Mexico has got to help us at the border. If they’re not going to help us at the border, it’s a very sad thing. Mexico has got help us at the border... They flow right through Mexico. They send them into the United States. Can’t happen that way anymore.

Just a quick reminder that Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) only applies to people who were in the United States prior to 2007, so I'm not sure where the idea that people are coming to the United States to take advantage of it is coming from.

Clearly, not even on a holiday as special as Easter can the president resist from going on the attack on hot button issues. What's even less surprising is the fact that Trump and his family spent Easter down at Mar-a-Lago in sunny Florida. When this presidency first began Trump was portrayed as something of a wild card. But as time goes on, this president is just getting more and more predictable.