Stormi Webster might've had a rough weekend at the hospital due to an allergic reaction, but her girls Chicago West and True Thompson are helping her feel much better. Following a scary hospital stint on Sunday, June 2, Kylie Jenner posted a photo of the Kardashian-Jenner "triplets" that's sure to tug at their fans' heartstrings. Seriously, y'all, the photo of Stormi, True, and Chicago kind of has them looking like actual triplets... trippy! (Get it? 'Cause triplets? OK, bye.)

On Sunday, June 2, Kylie Jenner revealed on her Instagram story that her 16-month-old daughter, Stormi, had an allergic reaction that landed her in the hospital.

"Spent the day in the hospital with my baby. She had an allergic reaction but is 100% okay now and we are home," Jenner said in the caption of her photo of a sleeping Stormi. "Nothing else matters when these things happen. God bless all the moms with sick babies. I’m sending so much love and positive energy your way."

Just a day later, little Stormi seems to be on the mend, and is getting by with a little help from her cousins.

Jenner posted this beyond sweet photo of Chicago West, True Thompson, and Stormi Webster to her Instagram saying, "The triplets."

The post featured two photos of the three little ones looking at the camera in the first shot, and them looking off to other things in the second.

Kim Kardashian also posted the photos to her Instagram saying, "A True Chicago Stormi" in the caption. That is... a fantastic caption. Can't deny.

Khloé Kardashian didn't post the photos to her grid, but she and Kim both left comments on Jenner's post.

"My babies 💕," Kim said.

"💕💕💕💕💕💕 My girls 💕💕💕💕," Khloé said.

I don't know about y'all, but this photo is taking me right back to the Instagram Kim Kardashian posted of her, Khloé, and Jenner back before they had confirmed the pregnancy rumors.

She posted this shot of her, Khloé, and Jenner sitting poolside with the caption, "The 3 of us..."

Given that pregnancy rumors (which, of course, turned out to be accurate) were running rampant at the time, this photo added more fuel to the fan conspiracy theory fire. People took the post and its caption as an homage to the three women expecting babies at the same time.

It was later revealed that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were expecting a baby girl (Chicago) via surrogate, Khloé Kardashian was pregnant with her and Tristan Thompson's child (True), and Kylie Jenner was pregnant with her and Travis Scott's first child (Stormi).

Chicago West was the first of the "triplets" to arrive on Jan. 15, 2018, Stormi Webster was born just two weeks later on Feb. 1, 2018, and True Thompson was born two months later on April 12, 2018. They've been best buddies ever since, with their moms posting adorable pictures of them together from time to time. I'm willing to bet that these three are going to get a Keeping Up With The Kardashians spinoff once they're old enough. They can call it A True Chicago Stormi!