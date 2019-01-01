If you've got a special someone in your life, then you probably gave them a nice big smooch when midnight rolled around on New Year's Eve. There's not a whole lot more special than sharing a NYE kiss with someone near and dear to your heart. Celebrities are getting in on the romantic tradition, too. This photo of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' New Year's 2019 Kiss is so incredibly sweet. It seriously is giving me all of the feels.

Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared several photos of their passionate New Year's kiss. Chopra posted the romantic image to her Instagram account on Tuesday, Jan. 1. I'm seriously swooning over the pictures of the two of them. If they aren't the most perfect couple ever, then I don't know who is. The post is a series of three photos that perfectly capture the happy couple going in for a kiss in front of a huge crowd of people celebrating the new year overseas.

The first image shows Chopra and Jonas leaning in to kiss one another. The second picture shows the actual kiss on New Year's Eve and it's everything. The final image might be my favorite one of the photo set. While Chopra is looking forward and faced away from the camera, Jonas, who is standing next to her, has his face to the camera. Although the final shot is a little blurry, the look on his face says it all. Jonas looks so incredibly smitten and happy to be celebrating the start of 2019 with his new wife.

Chopra tagged the photo location in Switzerland, but didn't say exactly what part of the European country the couple was celebrating the new year in. The couple was already in Switzerland on vacation, so it makes sense they would stay put to ring in the new year. Chopra has posted a few images from their Switzerland ski vacation on Instagram, and they look so happy together.

Back to the outrageously adorable NYE pics. I'm not totally sure what event they attended, but it appears to be some sort of huge celebration. Somehow, in a mass crowd of people, everything else disappears and all I can focus on is their magical kiss. I have to imagine it really is as dreamy as it looks.

I know these NYE pictures can't possibly top the couple's elaborate wedding in 2018, but each picture Chopra posts is better than the last. The whirlwind romance of Chopra and Jonas reportedly began in May 2018. Just months later, Chopra took to Instagram to announce that she and Jonas were officially engaged. Jonas and Chopra were married in an exquisite ceremony on Dec. 1, 2018 in India, surrounded by loved ones like close friends and family members. It was the second of two wedding ceremonies for the happy couple.

Ugh, I just love love. It really warms my heart that Chopra shared these super special New Year's Eve images with her followers. Happy New Year to the happy couple!