I'm going to have to say "thank u, next" to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's May 19 nuptials, because the wedding of 2018 definitely goes to Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's unapologetically extravagant, multi-day celebration that was fit for any king and queen. I mean, they even said their "I dos" in an Indian palace, and the newlyweds have been celebrating in style all month long. Now, it looks like the couple is continuing the festivities into the new year, because these photos of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's ski vacation are proof that the honeymoon period is here to stay. Brace yourself for a serious dose of wanderlust, because the new Mr. and Mrs. Jonas are definitely living their best lives.

Fresh off of Christmas, the "Jealous" crooner took to Instagram on Friday, Dec. 28 to share a photo of his bride as well as a collage of the rest of the Chopra-Jonas clan jet-setting to Switzerland for a ski holiday. In case you missed it, the group has been traipsing around Europe since their early December nuptials and headed to Warwick in England, where Sophie Turner's family lives, for Christmas.

If there's anything we know about the new in-laws, it's that they pull out all the stops when it comes to their travel plans, and Friday's excursion to Verbier, Switzerland was no different. The whole fam headed to the area's renowned ski resort via a private jet, and the photos of the group — which included brothers Joe and Franklin Jonas, Turner, as well as a few of Jonas' friends — show them hanging out, drinking beers, and just living the good life.

Jonas also shared a candid shot of his new wife as she gazed intently out the window at the scenery outside. "The mountains, my love, family and friends," he captioned the Instagram slideshow.

Chopra's PDA-packed social media post on Saturday, Dec. 29 was appropriately gushy, and shows that this couple is definitely in full-on honeymoon mode.

"Happiness in the mountains," the Quantico actress wrote alongside a photo of her new husband (maybe) pretending to lick her face and her cheesin' in response like no one's business. Seriously, though, how in love do they look?

In addition to sipping on beers and toeing the line of being nauseatingly cute, the happy couple also took to their Instagram Stories to share shots of them enjoying the great outdoors and going out for a spin on the slopes.

Instagram/Priyanka Chopra

Chopra seemed content to relax and look out at the scenery, while the "Close" singer — who's known for being an avid skier — shared a selfie of himself tearing up the powder.

Instagram/Nick Jonas

Of course, it's likely that the snow bunnies will be heading to the slopes together in the next few days and we'll be gifted with even more adorable photo-ops. Jonas has made no secret of his love of skiing, and the pair spent a post-engagement weekend getaway in Mammoth, California back in September, so I'm guessing that Chopra shares his passion.

Fans will be staying tuned for their Swiss itinerary over the weekend, but it looks like these newlyweds will be ringing in 2019 surrounded by love, family, and plenty of fresh snow.