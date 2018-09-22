Need further proof that engaged life looks pretty dang fine on Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas? This photo of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra clad in traditional Indian garb shows just how smitten they are with each other, and it'll give you all the warm and fuzzy feels. And while I'm still waiting for their wedding day invite to come through the mail with all the highly-anticipated details of their big day, the lovebirds' happier-than-thou glow at their friends' engagement party suggests that thoughts of their own impending nuptials aren't far from their minds.

In a since-deleted photo and video shared by designer Manish Malhotra via Instagram, the actress and the JoBro can be seen decked out in traditional Indian livery and totally working it, according to ETOnline. In the scenic image, where Malhotra is pictured standing on the left, the Quantico star is literally glowing in a cream lace dress with a lace and net-embossed tan sari with silver metallic stitching wrapped around one shoulder. Meanwhile, her fiancé adorably coordinated with an embellished black tunic worn over a cream shirt and black pants, also part of Malhotra's collection.

The designer also took to his Instagram Story to share a video of Chopra twirling while giving us all a 360-degree view of her sparkly, totally ethereal garb, and her ear-to-ear grin proves that she's happier than ever as she prepares to make her lasting love official with Jonas. The icing on the cake? The unbeatable backdrop of Lake Como, Italy, which just brings the whole photo-op together in one perfect package.

The sweet Instagram photo and video come amid previous reports that revealed that Chopra and her beau had flown to Lake Como to celebrate the engagement of her friends, Indian stars Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal, on Friday, Sept. 21. While Chopra has yet to make their appearance at the event Instagram-offish, the fleeting photo evidence is just another sweet reminder that Prick, as the couple has come to be called (LOL), are continuing to live their best lives and travel the world while they're at it.

For me, the weekend's festivities brought back flashbacks of when the pair memorably celebrated their own fairytale engagement, courtesy of a Roka ceremony in India surrounded by their close family and friends back in August. Considering all the adorable photo opportunities and poetic love notes that were spurred from that celebration, I'm crossing my fingers that I'll be seeing some more #RelationshipGoals material stemming from their romantic Italian getaway.

Unfortunately, there are still no updates on when Chopra and Jonas are planning to say their "I Do's," but I have a feeling we'll be seeing many more matching outfit sightings before their big day. I stan a pair that knows the power of couple who power dresses together, especially after they made their Oklahoma vacation an opportunity to exercise their love of all things camo just a few days before their Italian excursion. They sure know how to make "ranch life" look good.

I'll admit that I initially had my doubts about the longevity of this couple after their quicker-than-quick engagement, but there's no denying that the couple that dresses together, stays together. Plus, these two are just too cute for words.