It could be that it's my literal job to keep up with the Kardashians, but I spend an extraordinary amount of time thinking about how Stormi Webster is living the best life. The daughter to Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott has seen more of the world in her short one year of life than most humans will see in a lifetime, and she's done all of it in impeccable clothing and on private jets. The photo of Kylie Jenner and Stormi kissing in matching outfits during Kylie's birthday vacation extravaganza serves as the latest proof of this little one's baller lifestyle.

If you follow the makeup mogul on Instagram, then you surely know she is off celebrating her 22nd birthday with her boyfriend Travis Scott, her mom Kris Jenner, an assumed group of close friends, and baby Stormi. At the time of publication, they were galavanting around in Italy on a chartered yacht. As usual, Kylie has been documenting most of the festivities which have included bathing suit glam shots, delicious-looking Italian pizza, and this latest photo of baby Stormi's sweet smooch.

In the picture, Stormi and Kylie are wearing matching ruched navy blue dresses, high top socks, and white sneaks. Jenner captioned the picture, "sweetest love I've ever known" with a blue heart emoji. In just five hours and by the time of publication, it gained over 5 million likes.

Like I said, this is hardly the only Stormi moment captured on the birthday trip. At the beginning of the vacation, Kylie also shared perhaps the worlds most adorable video of all time showing Stormi singing happy birthday to her mom. (Excuse me, I mean to her mommy.) Kylie helped her baby girl out with the beginning lyrics, but Stormi chimed right in when it was time to name her mama.

Look at this sweetness:

The cutest.

Stormi also had a chance to show off her gold shoes which matched her moms sparkling accessories perfectly during a white table-clothed meal. Dad Scott also made a cameo in this photo carousel which show him and Kylie strolling Positano streets and lounging on a truly to-good-to-be-true couch overlooking the city views.

While Stormi is clearly the star here, grandma Lovey (a.k.a. Kris Jenner) is trying to give her a run for her money. The famous momager and family matriarch has also upped her Instagram game, posting tons of photos of herself in various flowing ensembles and hanging out on the magnificent boat they must be staying on.

However, Kris did manage to sneak in one photo with star Stormi, too. She captioned this picture, "LoveyXStormi."

Hm... do I hear a new Kylie Cosmetics collection title coming, or what?

This magnificent trip comes hot on the heels of another vacation Kylie and Stormi just took to celebrate the launch of her new Kylie Skin summer collection. Part of me wonders if Stormi is confused and think she lives in luxury beach property and just stays at her mom's mansion as a vacation home.

Whatever. I'm not jealous.