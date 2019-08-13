Kylie Jenner's Matching Outfits With Stormi Are Warming My Cold Heart

In today's edition of "Stormi Webster is the cutest child alive" news, she and mama Kylie Jenner are serving up some serious style inspo while vacationing in honor of Jenner's 22 birthday. ICYMI, Kylie Jenner's matching outfits with Stormi are literally the cutest thing Instagram has ever seen, and even though I don't have a toddler of my own to twin with, I'll definitely be recreating this look on my own time, in hopes of being Kylie and Stormi's triplet. No, I didn't get invited on the birthday getaway, but I'm sure they'd still love to have me match them, right? Right?

In honor of finally turning 22, Jenner has been dishing out look after look on Instagram, from a frock of hot pink feathers to a head-to-toe Dior swim look, complete with massive sunglasses to boot. However, my all-time fave fit has to be her storm cloud blue ruched frock with puffy, oversized sleeves, and not just because it's cute AF. Jenner accessorized the look with none other than her beautiful daughter, Stormi Webster, who was clad in a mini version of the dress, complete with the same ruched bodice and shorter, equally puffy sleeves.

This is mother-daughter vacation goals if I've ever seen them, y'all:

According to my mother, she tried just once to get my then-toddler sisters and I to match her in coordinating Lily Pulitzer dresses, but we refused so passionately that she soon scrapped the idea altogether. Mom, if you're reading this, I totally would've been more open to the notion had the dress in question been this cute!

How adorable are these two?

Kylie and Stormi both accessorized their blue dresses, which are by TLZ L'FEMME with white socks and sneakers. I love how they used their footwear to give the look a casual edge! They also both opted for gold earrings and slicked-up buns. It really was a head-to-toe twinning moment.

Jenner has been wearing this particular shade of blue a lot lately:

And she's worn the same TLZ L'FEMME dress in white before, so you know it's a true fave!

It goes without saying, but everyone on Instagram was freaking out over how cute the duo looked in their matching ensembles. "Oh my cutenesses," wrote sister Khloé Kardashian, who will no doubt be ordering the same dress in a pale pink for herself and her baby girl, True. "The sweetest bond," one commentor wrote, and another praised Jenner, "You’re such a good mom 💙."

And in case you need more Stormi cuteness in honor of Kylie's B-day, here she is attempting to sing "Happy Birthday" to her mama. It's so sweet, I can barely stand it:

Stormi is the cutest baby in all the land, and she deserves all the bougie designer outfits her mother's money can buy. Maybe she'll even grow up to be a style icon in her own right, like Kim Kardashian's daughter North West? Northie, give your cousin some tips so you two can run the fashion world together when you grow up!