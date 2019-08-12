Kylie Jenner is 22, and little Stormi Webster was with her mom and dad for all of the luxurious birthday celebrations. Those celebrations included two private jets and a yacht that sailed through Positano, Italy, a Kylie Lip Kit-themed diamond necklace gifted to Jenner by Travis Scott, and naturally, a bunch of videos to document it all. The best video out of all of the birthday posts, by far, was the video of Stormi singing "Happy Birthday" to Kylie Jenner. Can this kid get any cuter?!

Jenner posted the video of her and her daughter to Instagram on her birthday, Aug. 10, captioned, "My babyyyy😍😍😍💗💗💗." The video showed Stormi impressively keeping up with the song while Jenner sang with her. Normally, I'd say it's weird she was singing "Happy Birthday" to herself, but she clearly was helping teach the song to Stormi, so we're moving on. When it came time in the song to say "Dear Kylie," Jenner stopped singing after "dear" and let Stormi have her own little solo moment. Stormi then let out the most adorable "mommy" you ever did hear.

I'm incredibly impressed that an 18-month-old knows "Happy Birthday" so well. She does have, like, a billion family members though, so maybe she hears this song so frequently, she's a pro at it now.

I mean, can you even get over how cute that video is?! People in the comments section sure can't!

"Kylieeee 😫😫😫," Kendall Jenner posted.

"My heart!!!!!" Hailey Baldwin said, whom Stormi has already given baby fever.

So, that was the sweetest birthday wish out of all of Jenner's birthday wishes, but her family gave her some pretty cute ones too.

Travis Scott's Instagram for Jenner's birthday was sweet.

His caption read,

Happy Bday Wifey everyday I watch u grow more into this amazing superhuman everyday is the best the day with u here may God continue shine on you. Happy fcking Bday love ya !!!

Then, there was Kim Kardashian's post for Jenner. She posted a photo from their fragrance collaboration photo shoot and said,

Happy Birthday @kyliejenner When I think about you I think of a wise old soul who makes amazing decisions that are always true to what you really believe. You have always been so strong and confident in doing what is in your heart and I admire and respect that. You live life like it’s your last day and it’s so much fun to see you live such a full life and being such a kind person while doing it all. I wanted to post a unseen “music video” you, Kendall and I did back in the day but didn’t want to embarrass you too much lol. I love you ♥️💋

Khloé Kardashian wrote a bit of a novel, but part of it read,

Your love, humor, generosity, confidence, empathy, charm, strength are just a few things I love and adore about you!! We are all so blessed to have you. Luckier to be inspired by what an incredible mommy, sister, daughter and business woman you are. Being your sister is one of the greatest blessings life has given me. I sincerely thank God every single day for you and the rest of my family!

Happy birthday, Kylie! Your party looked like a blast. My invite must have gotten lost in the mail. So weird!