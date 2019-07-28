There's no doubt that sometimes the rumor mill can get a little out of hand on social media. Whether it's gossip over a new celebrity couple sighting or a potential baby bump, there's no predicting how fans will react. That's why it wasn't all too surprising when the internet went wild after Hailey Baldwin made a comment on Instagram gushing over a precious baby. The offhand comment set fans off with "baby Bieber" fever rumors. The 22-year-old model is no stranger to rumors about her relationship with Justin Bieber, and she handled the situation perfectly. Here's how Hailey Baldwin's response to baby fever rumors cleared up the confusion for fans.

The whole "baby Bieber" fever speculation started when Hailey wrote a comment on Kylie Jenner's Instagram photo. The adorable photo shows Kylie's baby Stormi sitting with her dad, Travis Scott, on a recent day trip outside. As all good BFFs tend to do, Hailey and Kylie are always liking and commenting each other's Instagram photos. But this time, Hailey gave Kylie's post some love with a comment that was a bit out of the ordinary for fans: "Please stop giving me the most baby fever. She's the sweetest."

The post naturally sent off a wave of reactions on social media, and fans were full on freaking out at the "baby fever" comment. Because Haily and Justin secretly got married last year in a courthouse wedding, fans are always wondering when and where the next big, surprise announcement will drop. Justin and Hailey have both expressed wanting to have kids in the past, so fans can get a little carried away with clues that a baby might be on the way. I mean, Justin and Hailey's baby would be majorly adorable so I totally get it. Justin even had to shut down rumors himself about a little one on the way recently with an Instagram post where he shares: "One day I'll be doing daddy daughter dates... not hinting at anything soon I'm not in a rush."

So how did Hailey address the baby rumor this time? She set the record straight by commenting on ET Canada's Instagram:

Just admiring my friends beautiful daughter. Doesn't mean I'm having babies anytime soon!

Hailey's no-nonsense approach and comment quickly dispelled any rumor that a baby might be on the horizon. Obviously, Hailey leaving an Instagram comment admiring Stormi in no way suggests that she is pregnant herself, and her response makes that clear. After all, Hailey wasn't the only celebrity to comment on how cute that picture of Stormi was — Kylie's sister Kendall Jenner also couldn't resist Stormi's charms. Kendall posted that her baby fever was "on overload" after seeing the Instagram picture. Looks like "baby fever" is truly infectious, though it really doesn't mean anyone is actually having a baby.

Fans will just have to keep waiting until the day that the superstar couple really does (or doesn't) drop a shocking pregnancy announcement. Until then, I'll keep my eyes peeled on social media, because it looks like fans won't be backing off the "baby fever" rumor mill any time soon.