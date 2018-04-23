If you haven't yet heard, the newest addition to the royal family arrived on Monday, April 23, 2018 when Kate Middleton gave birth to her and Prince William's third child. Of course, you'd expect Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, to get the royal treatment at the hospital, but another couple who happened to leave the hospital as the royal family arrived also found themselves in the middle of the royal baby frenzy. This photo of a baby at Kate Middleton's hospital is a lighthearted moment thanks to being at the right place at the right time.

Apparently, it turns out that even if you're about to give birth to a child who is the fifth in line to the British throne, the hospital doesn't entirely shut the place down. Prince William and Middleton arrived at St. Mary's Hospital in London in the early morning hours on Monday, and there were plenty of cameras surrounding the entrance of the hospital. Inside the hospital, though, there was another set of new parents preparing to leave with their new baby, per 5 News. Thanks to some fortuitous timing, the unsuspecting couple exited the the hospital shortly after the royals' arrival, and they were met with a greeting fit for a little prince (Middleton gave birth to a boy on Monday).

In a video posted to the 5 News Twitter account on Monday, you can see the couple was caught off guard at first, but they quickly adjusted to the cameras. They even took a look at the photos and asked for a retake (and I am very much here for the new parents being all about that photo approval).

It wasn't only a bombardment of camera flashes on the couple and their new baby. The press told the unnamed couple congratulations on the arrival their new child, and the new father even turned the tables and snapped a few pictures of the press from his perch at the top of the hospital stairs. The entire interaction appeared to be very good-natured — and their child is set with the best party story of all time now.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Since the non-royal new parents left the hospital just as Prince William and Middleton arrived, the new royal baby hadn't yet been born at the time of their brush with fame. Middleton later gave birth to a boy at 11 a.m. local time, according to CNN. The Kensington Palace Twitter account announced the news in a tweet on Monday morning. The tweet read,

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.

The name of the newest addition to the royal family hasn't yet been revealed, and if this child's naming process is similar to that of his brother and sister, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, it will be a few days until the public knows the name, according to CNN.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It is quite a time of celebration and change for the royal family. On Middleton's side of the family, Kate's younger sister, Pippa Middleton, is reportedly pregnant with her first child with her husband James Matthews. Just in time to kick off wedding season, Prince William's younger brother, Prince Harry, is set to wed Meghan Markle on May 19 in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Seeing as though the newest little prince was born Monday, April 23, less than a month until his uncle's wedding, I don't know if we'll get a glimpse of him next month at Windsor Castle. When his older brother was born on July 22, 2013 the first official photos of Prince George came out on August 20, 2013, per BBC News. So, while you can't be sure if the newest royal will make an appearance at the upcoming royal wedding, there might at least be some hope of a few photos of the littlest royal.