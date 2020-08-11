There's a new breakfast bite that'll indulge your sweet tooth before it's even time for dessert. Funfetti is debuting new cereal that's sprinkled with the brand's iconic bright colors. Here's everything you need to know about the new Funfetti cereal, aka a dream come true.

This new cereal creation may sound familiar since Hometown Food Company, which owns the rights to Pillsbury's shelf-stable baking products, announced the new Funfetti cereal in a press release on May 14, but it's finally (almost) time to get your hands on some. The cake-flavored cereal hits grocery store shelves nationwide the week of Monday, Aug. 17, according to the company — and you can expect a familiar taste.

Of course, you can tell by the name that this new cereal offering is inspired by the sweet taste of classic Funfetti cake. But rather than mixing it up and baking it in the oven, you can now pour yourself a bowl a Funfetti cereal to get the same sweet Funfetti cake taste in the form of colorful cereal bites. In fact, the cereal bites contain ingredients "similar to" the Funfetti cake mix you know and love, per the brand. A 17 ounce family-sized Funfetti cereal box will cost between $3.50 and $5.50, depending on the location.

The new Funfetti cereal joins the brand's popular breakfast collection, which includes a pancake and waffle mix, and coffee creamer. Funfetti's Pancake and Waffle Mix was released in September 2019 to celebrate the brand's thirtieth birthday. It's super easy to whip up a batch of the pancakes using the mix. All you'll need to do is add water and you won't even need eggs or vegetable oil, unless you opt to make waffles.

Courtesy of Hometown Food Company

If you'd like to add a sprinkle of birthday cake flavor to your morning cup of joe, you'll want to check out Coffee mate Funfetti creamer, which hit shelves in January 2020. The creamer has hints of vanilla, cake batter, and frosting. It's also dairy-free, lactose-free, and cholesterol-free so people with dietary restrictions can still enjoy it. The suggested retail price for a 32-ounce bottle is $3.99.

