Remember dreaming of eating cake for breakfast when you were a kid? Or eating pancakes for dinner? Sometimes, these dreams creep up and the kid inside of us is just dying to break the rules a little. Pillsbury clearly understands because they just released a Funfetti Pancake & Waffle Mix to celebrate 30 years of Funfetti, according to the brand. Who cares if you shouldn't eat cake for breakfast? Forget adulting and find out where to get Funfetti Pancake and Waffle Mix ASAP.

Per a Pillsbury rep, September 2019 is a big moment for Funfetti, in fact the brand had its thirtieth birthday on Sept. 19. To celebrate, Pillsbury released our childhood dream in a pancake and waffle mix. Something that makes it even better? It's incredibly easy to mix up a batch of pancakes — all you need to do is add water. Unless you choose to make waffles, you don't even need to have eggs on hand.

Unfortunately, since this is a really new product, it's only available in a handful of stores. Pillsbury informed us that Funfetti Pancake and Waffle Mix (complete with the candy bits you know and love) is currently available to buy at Hy-Vee, Albertson's, Safeway, Schnuck's, SpartanNash, K-Va-T, Ahold, Giant, Jewel, Brookshire’s, and Cub Foods. I imagine that the product will expand to other stores eventually, but for now, that's where you can get your hands on a box.

If you're curious how to make the perfect Funfetti Pancakes or Waffles, Pillsbury has recommendations for cooking that you can find up on Instacart's page for Funfetti Pancake & Waffle Mix. Decide how many you wish to make and follow the suggested measurements. Then you'll add water and mix. If you're making pancakes, Pillsbury recommends warming a griddle to 375 degrees Fahrenheit to cook them. If you follow their quarter cup or less amount of batter per pancake, you should cook them for one to one-and-a-half minutes on each side.

If you want to make waffles, the ingredients call for an egg and some vegetable oil in addition to water. After you stir them up, pour them on your waffle iron and they're ready when golden brown. Easy as pie. Or cake.

You may have to wait until these Pillsbury Funfetti Pancake & Waffle Mixes are available near you, if you can't locate a store that carries them. But, if you aren't able to get one of these mixes in your area just yet, you will most likely be able to find some of Pillsbury's Funfetti products for Halloween.

To celebrate Halloween and Funfetti, Pillsbury recently released Funfetti Halloween Cookie Mix and Funfetti Halloween Cake Mix, plus Halloween Frosting to top them.

If you prefer all things pumpkin-flavored, Pillsbury's Pumpkin Cookies With Crease Cheese-Flavored Chips might be your fall fave.

Pillsbury shared some fun facts with us for Funfetti's big 3-0. Not only is Pillsbury pro at creating breakfast's answer to cake, but they have released some super festive treats over the years. Per the brand, over the last 30 years, Pillsbury has introduced 39 different Funfetti products, which have even included treats like Brownie Pop kits to Whoopie Pie baking mixes. You'll probably also remember the recent release of the brand's Galaxy and Unicorn mixes.

I'm certainly planning to celebrate Funfetti's birthday whenever I can find myself a box of the Funfetti Pancake & Waffle Mix in stores near me. Who doesn't want cake for breakfast? Go ahead. Celebrate your birthday early. Who says it's against the rules?