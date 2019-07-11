I don't know about you, but I've never been much of a science whiz — biology, chemistry, and physics were never quite my forte. That being said, I’ve always been seriously fascinated by all things dealing with outer space, so you can probably imagine how excited I am for the upcoming 50th anniversary of the first lunar landing on Saturday, July 20. To honor the monumental occasion, Pillsbury's Funfetti Galaxy Frosting and Cake Mix is about to seriously come in handy. Luckily, it's now available, and let me tell you, it's about to make for an extra celestial dining experience.

Whether you were planning to celebrate the lunar landing for its historical significance, or if you simply love the general concept of aliens, the galaxy, and everything extraterrestrial more than life itself, be sure to check out Pillsbury's brand new Galaxy Cake Mix. According to the brand, it blends the brand's classic yellow cake mix with a sweet array of green, blue, and purple candy bits. It's one of the first new (and non-seasonal) Funfetti mixes since Pillsbury first debuted Funfetti all the way back in 1989, and it looks just like a beautiful painting of outer space. Clearly, I'm totally and utterly obsessed.

Courtesy Of Pillsbury

Whether you decide to make cake or cupcakes with these babies is entirely up to you. But to top off whatever you end up baking (or to eat straight out of the jar), make sure to check out Pillsbury's Funfetti Galaxy Space Blue Vanilla Frosting. According to the brand, it matches the colors of the Galaxy Funfetti cake, and comes with sprinkles in the shape of yellow stars, orange moons, and grey spaceships. It's far out, man.

Courtesy Of Pillsbury

Pillsbury's new interstellar creations are currently available at a wide variety of retailers, according to the brand. You can find them at several Certco locations throughout Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota, and Iowa, and at Marcs in North East Ohio. You can also find them at Tops Markets throughout New York, Pennsylvania, and Vermont, and at various Weis Markets in several Northeastern states.

By August, according to the brand, you will be able to buy both products at Acme, Albertsons, Vons, and Affiliated Foods across the country. Then, by mid August, you will be able to buy them at Jewel markets in Illinois, Iowa, and Indiana. Additionally, Funfetti Galaxy Frosting is now available at various Bi-Lo and Winn-Dixie locations.

Neither the cake mix nor the frosting are limited time creations, according to the brand, so you'll be able to snag some for yourself until the end of time. Plus, purchasing both the cake mix and frosting together will cost you between $2.49 and $4.99 (depending on where you buy it) so it goes without saying these will come in handy for any and all birthday cakes this year.

While taking off to outer space is a far-fetched dream of mine, this is definitely fulfilling all of my hopes and dreams for celebrating the anniversary of the lunar landing. Just watch out for any black holes... that definitely isn't ideal when baking a cake.