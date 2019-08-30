OK, this might be an unpopular opinion, but hear me out: I seriously cannot wait for summer to end. While long days at the beach, outdoor happy hours, and picnics in the park have been absolutely dreamy these last few months, the start of fall brings cool weather, fuzzy sweaters, and — most importantly — pumpkin spice everything. And one seasonal food item I'm absolutely dying to try this year is Pillsbury's Pumpkin Cookies with Cream Cheese-Flavored Chips. In the realm of autumnal desserts, these are about to be revolutionary.

Pillsbury, the brand known for its delectable cookie mixes, easy-to-bake treats, and ready-made desserts is coming in clutch this year with an assortment of new fall-themed sweets. And one that I'm currently eyeing is Pillsbury's Pumpkin Cookies. They look like the dessert of my wildest, sweetest dreams, taking the brand's classic sugar cookies, blending them with pumpkin spice, and sprinkling them in a generous helping of creamy, tangy cheesecake chips. They're ready-to-bake, according to the brand, and if you're interested in trying them for yourself, they will be available as of November 2019 at a number of major grocery retailers, including Walmart, Kroger, Ahold, Albertson, Safeway, Target, and SuperValu. Oh, and one package will only come out to $2.50, though a sweet fall dessert is totally priceless, if you ask me. I'm gonna grab a few packs for myself!

OK, help. My mouth is seriously watering right now.

Next, we have Pillsbury's Pumpkin Shape Sugar Cookies. Each package features the classic Pillsbury pull-apart sugar cookies that you've come to know and love, which are quaintly decorated with festive jack-o-lantern stamps. You can find them in a variety of major retailers like the ones above, as of October 2019 for $2.50 per package. Spooooky.

Finally, we come to the Pillsbury Grands! Pumpkin Spice Sweet Rolls. They bring an extra festive twist to the classic Sunday brunch staple with bold pumpkin flavoring. They're straight-up mouth-watering as a pumpkin-flavored snack or as a breakfast item, and you can find them at Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons, and Safeway for $3.89 per can as of November 2019. I know for a fact I'll be getting my hands on these as soon as I possibly can.

All I can say is... wow. Each of Pillsbury's fall desserts sound absolutely amazing. And after engorging yourself on each of these, don't forget that you can incorporate pumpkin spice into other aspects of your life. Like your self care routine, for example. Native re-released its seasonal Pumpkin Spice Latte Deodorant a few weeks back, making for an all-natural way to smell like your favorite season. So it goes without saying I'll be lathering it on all month long.

Like I said before, the end of summer brings all of the greatest flavors, aka pumpkin spice-flavored everything. Those Pumpkin Cookies have my name all over them, to be quite honest, so you may want to snag some before I snatch them all up. They could seriously be gone before you can even utter "spooky season."