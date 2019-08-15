Native's Pumpkin Spice Latte Deodorant Is Coming Back, So You Can Smell Like Fall All Day

During the fall season, I strive to incorporate pumpkin spice into my daily existence as much as I possibly can, whether it's flavoring my daily cup of coffee, my morning bowl of cereal, or — most importantly — my general fragrance. And while I wish I could smell like a PSL 365 days of the year, I couldn't be happier that Native's Pumpkin Spice Latte Deodorant is coming back just in time for autumn — its highly-awaited return smells so, so sweet.

If you haven't already heard about Native, it's a non-toxic and natural deodorant brand that's gained a tremendous amount of momentum over the last several years as more people have become conscious of the ingredients in their deodorant. And while Native boasts a satisfying lineup of scents all year long, it's bringing back its famous Pumpkin Spice Latte deodorant as of Monday, Sept. 9, according to the brand. If you didn't get the chance to try it last year, the PSL deodorant features bold notes of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove. It'll leave you smelling fresh and ~festive~ all autumn long.

And if you're interested in smelling like the famous sip, you'll be happy to know that each of Native's PSL-scented products won't break the bank. The PSL Deodorant costs $12, and they're also going to be offering PSL Body Wash, which will cost $8, as well as PSL Bar Soap, which will go for $10. Like I said before, each of these products will officially become available on Native's website for a limited time as of Monday, Sept. 9, so you can start smelling like your favorite beverage in no time.

Courtesy Of Native

This isn't the first year Native has offered a PSL-scented deodorant — it's been a seasonal offering in previous years as well. In fact, back in 2018, the brand ended up selling about 500 PSL Deodorants per day, according to Native. So, it should come as no surprise that the fall fragrance is making its long-awaited return back to the brand's extensive lineup.

Once you've blessed your armpits with the joy that is PSL-scented deodorant, definitely do your lips a favor and snag yourself some of Dunkin's Pumpkin Scented Lip Balm. It's currently sold in locations throughout eight different cities across the United States, including: Providence, Rhode Island; Upperco, Maryland; Marietta, Georgia; Pleasant Hills, Pennsylvania; Kissimee, Florida; Indian Trail, North Carolina; New York, New York; and Boston, Massachusetts. Boston is included as the apostrophe in the word "Pumpkin,'" because it's where the New England brand's headquarters happen to be located.

There is absolutely nothing wrong with incorporating pumpkin spice in to your life as much as you possibly can. Between pumpkin spice latte-scented deodorant, body wash, soap, and lip balm, there is no doubt in my mind that you are going to be smelling pumpkin pie-fresh all season long. Just make sure to stock up — it won't be available once spooky season ends, and switching back to boring old "conventional" fragrances will be a real drag.