What in the actual world is going on with Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson? Reports about the famous reality TV star and her NBA playing boyfriend have been giving fans major mixed signals ever since news broke saying he allegedly cheated on her. Since then, it looks like Kardashian and Thompson have made efforts to keep their new family together, and some reports have even hypothesized they might get married. The latest Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson relationship update is just as confusing as ever, leaving everyone with the eternal struggle of "keeping up." Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian's team for comment on the cheating scandal, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Back in April, Kardashian went into labor with her and Thompson's first child at the same time that videos began circulating allegedly showing Thompson kissing other women. It caused major outcry as Thompson had everyone (including Kardashian) convinced he was the perfect partner. Since then, the world has been watching closely trying to figure out what her next move is. While the two are supposedly living together, it doesn't really sound like wedding bells are anywhere in sight.

Despite Kardashian's previous intentions of settling down with Thompson, a new source says that plan is on hold. An insider told E! News,

Of course, she has always thought she would get married again and wanted that with Tristan, but any conversation or plans have been put to a halt and are not even a discussion. Now that she has made a decision to spend more time in Cleveland, Khloe and Tristan are trying to repair their relationship one day at a time.

Elite Daily has reached out to Kardashian's team for comment about the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

A separate source chatted with People magazine and painted a different-ish picture. While this insider agreed no one is rushing down the aisle, they did say Kardashian's intentions are to tie the knot with Thompson one day. "Khloé wants to get married eventually, but there are no serious wedding talks yet,” the source said. “She does talk about a future with Tristan, though. She believes they can figure things out and have a happy life together. True is doing great, too."

E! also previously reported Kardashian is working on her relationship with Thompson for the sake of their daughter. A source claimed,

Khloe has given Tristan another chance at their relationship, and is trying to put the pieces back together for the sake of True. Although she is crushed by the scandal, Khloe desperately wants things to work and wants to have a complete family.

However, most of this is just hearsay. Even Kardashian seems to have a hard time keeping the story straight with all the mismatched reporting. On May 22, she tweeted: "I can’t believe some of the stories people create. Where do they come from and who are these 'sources'? Hummmm"

A few days prior, she shared a message, seemingly addressed to haters, on Instagram. Kardashian posted a screenshot of the text: "Being around negative people used to drain me. Now it makes me more appreciative of my life because they are examples of what not to do."

Instagram / Khloé Kardashian

Based on this, one thing Kardashian has confirmed is that she's trying to stay positive. Fans know she's back in the gym enjoying her famous workouts and even recently shared a video of an incredibly flat tummy just five weeks out of pregnancy. For the Revenge Body author, it's always been about moving upwards and onwards.

We're here for you, Khloé! Whatever you want to do your fans are behind you. #RideOrDies.

