When you work in beauty, people automatically assume you play by all the rules, but I have a confession to make: I, a self-professed haircare lover, am guilty of teasing my hair on occasion. While teasing hair can give tons of volume to my very flat roots, it's not great for the hair follicles, and can damage strands it if done harshly or regularly, so I'm always on the hunt for alternatives that yield just as much oomph. While I've gone as far as resorting to a quick volume touchup in FaceTune (At least I can admit it!), I think I've finally found a product that gives me the quick lift I crave in seconds, which is why I'm bringing you this Batiste Volumizing Dry Shampoo review with the photos to prove it. I vow to never tease my sensitive strands again, and now that I've finally found a product that creates the results I want, I'm honestly not even tempted to reach for my teasing comb.

To be clear, I've been a Batiste fan for ages. Their original Dry Shampoo ($8, ulta.com) was the first I ever tried, and while I've loved (and hated) many high-end dry shampoos since first trying it out, the Batiste formula remains the only one I'll regularly go to the store and stock up on. It gives my hair a little lift while making it not only look, but also feel way cleaner, and for under $10, if it ain't broke, don't fix it.

I've stuck to this can for quite some time now, but even though my dirty hair drama was solved, it didn't necessarily give me the just-teased look I craved. I turned to volumizing powders, mists, and the like, and while I often did end up with a little extra volume, the price to pay was hair that felt gross, and ended up looking it hours later, too. I've got healthy, thick hair, and a lot of it, and while adding scalp care products to my routine has made a major difference in lifting my roots, I was still in search of something to give me a pick-me-up between washes.

Then, like magic, Batiste blessed me with the answer to my flat-hair prayers:

Based off my success with their original product, I knew I'd love the Batiste Volumizing Dry Shampoo ($7, target.com), and I couldn't wait to give it a go. I already trusted the brand and loved the drugstore price tag, and when I read the claims on the bottle — "clean-feel formula," "removes oil to give hair show-stopping volume," et cetera — I felt confident my struggles would soon be over.

This is how my hair looks a few days after washing. See how the bottom still looks bouncy and fresh, but everything from my eyes up looks limp?

This is me about two minutes later, after a few generous spritzes of dry shampoo. No additional styling!

Pretty damn impressive, am I right? Keep in mind I have a balayage from almost-black hair to blonde, so the dark roots don't mean it's dirty or greasy! The key to Batiste products is to let them sit on the hair post-spray for about a minute or so, and then use your fingers to shake the excess out once the product has dried down. You also want to make sure you aren't spraying too close to the head, as you could end up with a white patch of product, but I've done that before, and again the solution is waiting til the product dries down before shaking it off.

So I spritzed, waited, and shook it all out, and these were my results. I'm beyond pleased, to say the least:

As for the "clean-feel formula," to be clear, my strands don't feel just-washed, it's still very much been three days since I gave them a good scrub and blow dry. That said, they also don't feel as icky as they do when I've used sticky volumizing powders and pastes in the past — basically, it feels like I've just sprayed in some normal dry shampoo. I don't think I could run my fingers through my roots snag-free, but I also don't feel like I need to get myself to a shower, stat. I probably wouldn't use this product on clean hair, but will definitely, definitely make it my go-to for second-day strands and all days after.

As for longevity, here's me about an hour later. At this point, most volumizing product have usually fallen flat, but my hair looks pretty damn good, if I do say so myself:

According to Batiste, a collagen complex is the formula's not-so-secret ingredient for building up bouncy volume. While I don't plan to stop using their original dry shampoo, it's safe to say I've found another holy grail product to pick up alongside my OG the next time I'm at the drugstore.