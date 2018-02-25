We’ve all had days when we’ve woken up, thought “F this!,” and gone back to sleep for ten extra minutes, forgoing a needed shower. The result? Greasy hair that could rival that of Danny Zuko. If this is a regular habit of yours, too, fear not: these dry shampoo DIY hacks will help ensure that you can leave the house with your head held high and your hair looking fresh AF, no intricate braids or slicked back top knot necessary.

Up until a few years ago, I washed my hair every single day, without fail. It was a habit that started in the 6th grade after a popular girl told me it was “so gross” that my prepubescent self didn’t shower seven days a week. I was scarred, and have been anal about my shampooing habits ever since.

I now know that taking a day or two off in between washes can do wonders in terms of hair texture, hydration, and scalp health, and thus have established a solid four-days per week washing schedule. But, you know, sometimes things like tiredness or one too many martinis get in the way, and those four washes can dwindle to three..or two. On those days, dry shampoo is my best friend.

While a healthy spritz or three through my roots will typically do the trick, there are days when my hair will sop up the dry shampoo in record time or end up looking uber flat and stringy. It almost ends up looking worse than when it started and I’m forced to resort to braids or pulled-back style. Especially on the mornings after those one-too-many-martini nights, I don’t always have the energy to spend time on an intricate style.

Luckily, hair colorist extraordinaire Stephanie Brown, who works at New York-based Nunzio Saviano Salon, has some brilliant hacks involving dry shampoo that have me confident my scramost scraggly days are behind me.