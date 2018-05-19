These World Leader Tweets About The Royal Wedding Prove The World's Celebrating

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's big day has arrived. On Saturday, May 19, celebrities and friends of the royal family flooded into the fabulously extra St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. People of all walks of life tweeted positive messages of support to the couple on their wedding day, but it wasn't just fans of the royal family sending Harry and Meghan well wishes on Twitter. These world leader tweets about the royal wedding are so sweet and supportive of the royal couple, and if you're waiting with baited breath to see the Obamas' tweet(s) about the royal wedding, it hasn't come just yet. Heartbreaking, I know.

When Prince Charles announced Prince Harry and Markle's engagement on Nov. 27, 2017 (that feels like lifetimes ago), Barack Obama tweeted his congratulations to the couple, further confirming the bromance we've all come to ship. He said, "Michelle and I are delighted to congratulate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their engagement. We wish you a lifetime of joy and happiness together." Ugh, I love this bromance so much. Now tweet about the actual wedding!!

The day's events have been straight-up joyous so far, with thousands of people in the crowd who waiting and watching as the guests made their way into the chapel. The processional following the ceremony was the most extra thing in the world, and I love it.

Not ones to miss out on tweeting about such a big occasion, here are all of the world leaders and celebrities who tweeted about the royal wedding.

Justin Trudeau

Theresa May, The Current British Prime Minister

And now, we move on from the politicians section and into the celebrity section.

Serena Williams

Patrick J. Adams, Markle's Former Suits Co-Star

Come on, love and support from close friends! This is the positive sh*t I like to see!

On the morning of the wedding, the royal family's official website released a statement announcing Prince Harry and Markle's official titles: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The statement said,

The Queen has today been pleased to confer a Dukedom on Prince Henry of Wales. His titles will be Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel. Prince Harry thus becomes His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex, and Ms. Meghan Markle on marriage will become Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex.

That means Markle's additional titles are the Countess of Dumbarton and Baroness of Kilkeel. On top of alllll of that, Markle will also have the title of Her Royal Highness Princess Henry of Wales, but she most likely will never use that one. Notably, Markle is now the first-ever Duchess of Sussex!

And the Duchess of Sussex walked her damn self down the aisle. Bless.

An announcement made on May 18 said Prince Charles would be walking Markle "down the aisle of the Quire" on the big day since her own father couldn't make it due to health complications. Many people took that as meaning that Prince Charles was walking Markle down the entire aisle, which lots of people didn't like, but he only walked her down the last part of the aisle (the Quire). Markle walked down the majority of the aisle on her own, and I'm just like...

This is just one of the handful of traditions the couple decided to break for their wedding. Another broken tradition is the fact that Prince Harry has reportedly chosen to wear a wedding ring. Lots of English nobility don't, so that's a thing I guess.

Anyways, this wedding has hands down the most extra thing I've ever seen in my life. I'd like to thank not only God, but also Queen Elizabeth for letting it all go down. Harry and Meghan 4 ever.