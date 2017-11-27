Obama’s Tweet About Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Engagement Is Pure Bromance

Barack Obama has so many legendary bromances that sometimes it's kind of hard to keep track. Among them are: Joe Biden (duh), Justin Trudeau (*sigh*), and everyone's favorite cheeky royal Prince Harry. And with the announcement of Harry's impending marriage, Obama's tweet about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement is pure, delightful, bromantic bliss.

On Nov. 27, the Prince of Wales (aka father of William and Harry) announced the couple's engagement via a delightfully formal press release. It read in part,

His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms Markle's parents.

The world immediately experienced a collective series of heart flutters, along with a slew of very urgent, unanswered questions. When exactly will the wedding be? The press release said spring, but that's too vague. Also, what will she wear? What will he wear? Who will attend? Can we attend?

Amidst all this, our former president Barack Obama stepped in to extend his congratulations, and the whole thing got 100 times more fun. You see, Prince Harry and Obama have hung out multiple times and seem to truly enjoy one another's company. Their friendship might just be the best thing happening in 2017.

Michelle and I are delighted to congratulate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their engagement. We wish you a lifetime of joy and happiness together. — (@barackobama) #

Ahhh, what a beautiful sentiment. It's made even better by the fact that there's a good chance the Obamas might actually be in attendance at the wedding (and Trump probably won't... lol... sorry not sorry). After all, the two have been spotted together after Obama left the White House, looking delightfully chummy and bromance-y. The duo sat together during the Invictus Games, a paralympic sporting event, on Oct. 2 and — according to a source — reportedly discussed the prince's relationship with Markle.

"Obama asked about Meghan and Harry let him know she had been to watch the tennis with him,” Hayley Stover, who sat next to Harry during the Invictus Games, told the Mirror. “He asked if she was enjoying the Games and Harry was really smiling as he said yes. He looked so happy. It was cute."