A perfect Mother's Day gift is something that has your mom's name written all over it. You know you've #NailedIt when it's a gift she can't stop talking about, because it's so spot-on to her interests. That's when you can give yourself a pat on the back for a gift-giving job well done. If your mom is a food-loving, master home chef, you might want to think about getting her some virtual Mother's Day cooking classes.

One positive of a year in semi-isolation is that a lot of fun experiences have been happening virtually — that includes some amazing cooking classes taught by chefs from around the globe. While traditionally you might spend Mother's Day whipping up your mom a delicious breakfast she can enjoy in bed, this year, you can both spend some quality time in the kitchen learning how to make delicious dishes like a Mexican-style brunch or Southern shrimp and grits with peach Bellinis. Not only is a virtual cooking class a fun gift your mother will enjoy using, but it can be something you can do together while you're long distance. So, celebrate Mother's Day together (virtually) while partaking in any of these eight online Mother's Day cooking classes.

1. Dim Sum Brunch Online Cooking Class - Dim Sum Brunch $39 | Cozymeal See on Cozymeal Don't just have Mother's Day brunch — have a dim sum Mother's Day brunch this year, thanks to this Cozymeal class. In this class, you'll learn how to make delicious dishes like crispy char siu pork puffs and fried soy rolls with shiitake mushrooms and chives. If you rather have a boozy brunch, the same chef also teaches a Crazy Rich Asians-themed class ($39), where you get to learn how to make Singapore Sling cocktails with a Singaporean spicy noodle soup called laksa.

2. Southern-Style Shrimp And Grits With Peach Bellinis Online Cooking Class - Southern Brunch and Bellinis $39 | Cozymeal See on Cozymeal If you're looking for something a little closer to home, this Southern-style brunch from Cozymeal may be the one for you. Taught by Chef Angela-Michelle, the author of From the Catwalk to the Kitchen: A Collection of Healthy Southern Recipes, this class is all about a traditional Southern brunch. You'll learn how to make shrimp and grits with a red tomato gravy and fried green tomatoes. Of course, it wouldn't be brunch without a little booze, so you'll also learn how to make the perfect peach Bellini as well.

3. Japanese Sushi Learn how to throw a home sushi party: an interactive cooking lesson from Tokyo $64 | Amazon See on Amazon You don't have to fly overseas to Japan to learn how to make traditional sushi. Instead, book this Amazon Explore virtual cooking lesson from Tokyo. In this class, your mom will get some professional sushi training in order to make Insta-worthy rolls at home.

4. Eggplant Parmigiana Mother's Day Eggplant Parmigiana $35 | Italia Like Locals See on Italia Like Locals Learn how to cook like a real Italian with a virtual class from Italia Like Locals. Just for Mother's Day, they have this delicious eggplant parmigiana lesson. This recipe comes from Chef Andrea Belfiore's Sicilian grandmother, so you know it has to be good.

5. Mexican-Style Brunch Online Cooking Class - Mexican-Style Brunch $39 | Cozymeal See on Cozymeal If you'd like to stay on the brunch theme for Mother's Day but have a little fun with it, book this Mexican-style brunch class from Cozymeal. You'll get to make a traditional brunch, but with some "Mexican flair." On the menu is a bloody mary with some huevos rancheros (aka rancher's eggs) and spicy chorizo potatoes.

6. Pad Thai And Som Tum Learn to make Pad Thai and Som Tum in a private online class! $40 | Traveling Spoon See on Traveling Spoon If your mom is a fan of Thai food, book her this class from the Traveling Spoon. She'll learn how to make pad thai and som tum (green papaya salad) from a chef in Chiang Mai, Thailand. The scheduling for Traveling Spoon classes is super flexible, so you can work with your mom to book a time that's best for her.

7. Kenyan Cuisine Explore Kenyan Cuisines Culture & Music $25 | Airbnb See on Airbnb Take a trip to Africa for only $25, courtesy of this Kenyan cuisine class from Airbnb. In this experience, your mom will get to learn how to make different Kenyan dishes in her kitchen depending on what day of the week you book. If you book for Mother's Day, she'll learn how to make curry, chapati (flatbread), ugali (porridge), and steamed cabbage and carrots.