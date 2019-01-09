On Tuesday, Jan. 8 at 9 p.m. ET President Donald Trump delivered a prime-time address discussing border security. While some people may have tuned in to hear what he had to say, others chose not to partake and opted for more... colorful televised festivities featuring a very familiar face. And TBH, judging from these tweets about Stormy Daniels folding laundry during Trump's address, I'd say that it might have been far more informative than the president's speech. Clearly Twitter lives for the shade.

On Jan. 8, adult film actress Stormy Daniels, also known by her legal name of Stephanie Clifford, announced on Twitter that she would be Instagram live-streaming her folding laundry in her underwear at the very time of President Trump's prime-time address. For those who aren't familiar with Daniels' and Trump's relationship, here's a quick rundown: In January 2018, reports surfaced that Trump's former attorney, Michael Cohen, had had paid Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet on an alleged affair she had with President Trump in 2006. Even though Cohen later admitted to making the payment to Daniels, and later alleged that he made the payment at Trump's own direction. Trump has consistently denied all allegations of the supposed affair, and said Cohen was "lying" about being directed to make the payment. Neither White House nor representatives of Cohen responded to Elite Daily's request for comment on the matter. Plus, over the past few months, Trump and Daniels have been involved in heated legal battles between the two of them, which resulted in Daniels being ordered to pay Trump nearly $300,000 in legal fees after a judge ruled against her defamation lawsuit against the president. The White House did not respond to Elite Daily's request for comment about the lawsuit.

All that being said, it's really not surprising that Daniels decided to be a little petty during Trump's anticipated address.

During the live-stream, viewers took to Twitter to discuss Daniels' performance, which featured her folding laundry to songs such as Taylor Swift's "We Are Never Getting Back Together," Pink Floyd's "The Wall," and Tom Petty's "I Won't Back Down." Throughout the live-stream, viewers would often leave comments in support of Daniels, and one user even threw some shade themselves by stating "at least with this program I'm learning something." Ice cold.

Plus, the congratulatory cheetos at the end? Iconic.

Daniels' folding laundry during Trump's prime-time address may honestly be the energy all of us need going into 2019. After all, last year had to be quite a difficult time for the former adult film star with her name constantly making headlines and new stories surfacing daily. However, it was October 2018 that tensions reached a whole new level, when Trump referred to Daniels as "horseface" while discussing the judge's ruling that Trump was entitled to legal fees from Daniels. He wrote,

'Federal Judge throws out Stormy Danials lawsuit versus Trump. Trump is entitled to full legal fees.' @FoxNews Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas. She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con!

Representatives of Daniels did not respond to Elite Daily's request for comment at the time.

Despite the controversy surrounding Daniels in 2018, she also did get some good press, such as appearing on Saturday Night Live in May 2018 and being featured in The Cut's "Women and Power" issue in October 2018.

No matter what your opinions are of Trump or Daniels, you can't deny that this live-stream might be one of the peaks of the new year. Oh social media, you really are amazing.