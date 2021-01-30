Olivia Rodrigo is about to perform her hit song "Drivers License" live for the very first time so soon, and fans are ~so~ hype. The 17-year-old Disney darling who's experienced a huge rise in her fan base following the Jan. 8 release of the song is going to perform the ballad on a Thursday, Feb. 4, episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. Since the announcement, these tweets about Olivia Rodrigo performing on The Tonight Show are full of excitement.

The lineup of performers for Feb. 4's Tonight Show was officially announced, and alongside Olivia Rodrigo's musical performance, the show will feature Mike Myers, Dana Carvey, and Camila Mendes. The lineup follows other celebs joining the show, like Drew Barrymore's spot for Tuesday, Feb. 2. Rodrigo's single, which was streamed over 65 million times on Spotify in its first week, has amassed a huge following of fans. As of Saturday, Jan. 30, Rodrigo has over 36 million monthly listeners on Spotify, making her a nearly overnight phenomenon.

Of course, fans of the star may recognize her from Disney's High School Musical: The Musical: The Series as Nini Salazar-Roberts. You may also be aware of the rumors surrounding "Drivers License," as some fans think the song was written about her HSMTMTS co-star Joshua Bassett. Rodrigo has yet to confirm or deny the rumors, but she's explained that the song is personal. "The pain is definitely real in that song. I definitely think I try to approach recording all of my music from a place of emotion," she said in a Jan. 14 interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe.

You can catch Rodrigo on The Tonight Show on Feb. 4 at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.