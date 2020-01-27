Next to all of the stunning performances and meme-worthy moments, the Grammys are about one main thing: the awards. It's a night to give artists recognition for their collaborative or earth-shattering work, and fans tend to have their picks for who they believe deserves to win in each category. At the 2020 Grammy Awards, it seemed like Lizzo — the bold and beautiful artist behind "Truth Hurts" — got snubbed. And fans, per usual, are sending tweets about Lizzo's 2020 Grammy snubs to say they're not having it.

Lizzo was nominated for a total of eight awards, including Best Pop Solo Performance, Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance, and Album of the Year — among others. She ended up taking home three of those awards. She won Best Pop Solo Performance for "Truth Hurts," Best Urban Contemporary Album for Cuz I Love You, and Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Jerome."

In the categories where Lizzo was didn't win, Billie Eilish — the teenage musician known for her electric style and hit song "Bad Guy" — picked up the awards. Some fans took to Twitter saying that Eilish, especially after her stunning performance of "When The Party's Over," deserved the awards. Others saw it as a repeat of Beyoncé's snub in 2017, when Adele took home the award that they believed should've gone to Lemonade.

They took to Twitter to air their grievances and show their support for an artist who's really made waves in the music industry. Here's exactly what they had to say.

Whatever side of the fence you fall on, I think Lizzo won in her fans' hearts and owned the 2020 Grammy Awards. Her opening performance, which she dedicated to Kobe Bryant, was electrifying, and made me think, "What's next for this queen?" Nobody knows for sure. But I have to believe that some more Grammy wins are in her future — and some more jams on the radio, too.