Billie Eilish's rise to fame has been astronomical ever since she was discovered on SoundCloud in 2016. Her debut studio album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, which arrived in 2019, has spawned several singles. The biggest, "Bad Guy," had the distinction of knocking "Old Town Road" from its Number One perch on the Billboard Hot 100 after a historic 19-week run. The album became one of the year's most inescapable earworms, so it surprised no one that Billie Eilish's 2020 Grammys performance would stun the audience.

Eilish capped off 2019 by taking home two American Music Awards, an MTV Video Music Award, and a People's Choice Award. For her first trip to the Grammys, she's been nominated in six different categories. When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? is nominated for both Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year. "Bad Guy" is nominated for both Record and Song of the Year, as well as Best Pop Solo Performance. Eilish is also up for Best New Artist.

With so much hype surrounding her, a Grammy performance was the perfect way for Eilish to show off one of her hit singles for her assembled peers. Check out the clip:

Some fans were expecting Eilish to perform "Bad Guy," since that's her number one hit and her nominated song for the evening. But instead, she opted for the far quieter "When The Party's Over," with her main collaborator, her brother Finneas, accompanying her on piano. It showed a completely different side to her as an artist and created a haunting, memorable Grammy moment.

Eilish was already riding high when she took the stage during the Grammys' second hour, although the awards for Album, Record, and Song of the Year had not yet been given out. But she'd already taken home one award for the evening, for Best Pop Vocal Album. With that, she'd beat out luminaries like Beyoncé (for The Lion King: The Gift), Ariana Grande (for Thank U, Next), Taylor Swift (for Lover), and Ed Sheeran (for No.6 Collaborations Project). IMO, even if she hadn't won any awards, she won with that performance.