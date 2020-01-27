The Grammys are music's biggest night, but this year, a big loss was on everyone's mind. Lizzo's 2020 Grammys opening performance included a heartfelt tribute to Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash Sunday morning. Lizzo kicked off the show in with a big orchestral medley of her biggest hits, but not before announcing she was dedicating it to Bryant.

Lizzo wowed with high notes galore in a rendition of "Cuz I Love You." She did a quick costume change into a modern art-inspired corset and body suit while a ballet troupe joined her on stage. She then jumped into "Truth Hurts." A live Lizzo performance wouldn't be complete without a little flute-playing, and she did not disappoint. It was all capped off in perfect Lizzo fashion with her announcement, "Welcome to the Grammys, b*tch!"

After Lizzo's performance, host Alicia Keys took the stage to welcome everyone to the 62nd Grammy Awards. But, before the show continued with more performances, Keys took a moment to honor Bryant. She said, "Earlier today, Los Angeles, America, and the whole wide world lost a hero. And we’re literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built."

Bryant was a championship basketball player for the Los Angeles Lakers and played at the Staples Center in LA. The Grammys are also being held at the Staples Center, so its only fitting that Bryant was honored as part of the event.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others lost their lives in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, CA on Sunday morning. The loss was mourned by people all around the world, but especially in LA. Fans gathered at the Staples Center Sunday afternoon to leave flowers, jerseys, and other tributes while Bryant's portrait graced the Jumbotron screen on the building.

Keys led the Grammys audience in a moment of silence before inviting Boyz II Men to join her on stage for a surprise performance of “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday” in honor of Bryant. Even in the wake of tragedy, Keys and Lizzo helped kick off the Grammys with the knowledge that music helps people heal.