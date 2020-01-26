What does one wear to an award show when nominated for eight, yes, EIGHT awards? Well, when you're 100% That Bitch, you find something justright for the occasion. Lizzo's outfit at the 2020 Grammys is absolutely fitting for a night spent celebrating how much her musical journey has progressed over the past year. Her nominations celebrate not just her vocal and lyrical talents, but her overall positivity and presence as a celeb, and of course, her on-point, risk-taking fashion sense goes hand in hand with her music prowess. With that in mind, no one was surprised to see the star hit the carpet in a stunning ensemble with old Hollywood glam vibes. She's Lizzo — I mean, did you expect anything less?

This year marks Lizzo's first time at the Grammys, and she's nominated in all the following categories: Best Album, Best Song, Best New Artist, Best Record, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Urban Contemporary Album, Best R&B Performance, and Best Traditional R&B Performance. Oh, and Best Dressed, of course, as evidenced by her white strapless gown, white fur shawl, and all-around old Hollywood glam. Is there a Grammy-level award for celebrity stylists? Because Lizzo's stylist deserves a nomination for this masterpiece:

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lizzo was one of the first celebs to grace the Grammys red carpet and, well, let's just say she set the bar really, really high. I mentioned her gown and shawl, but it's the details that really brought the look together. The singer looked good as hell in her white strapless Versace gown, boasting a sweetheart neckline, thigh-high slit, cinched waist, and peplum-pleated sides. The winter white dress was also lined with stripes of white beading, and she set the entire look off with a long fur shawl with beaded straps to drape over her arms. She also accessorized with a double-layer diamond necklace and diamond earrings.

And of course, we can't talk about her old Hollywood glam vibe without mentioning her beauty beat. Lizzo wore her hair down with a deep side part and styled in big voluminous waves — really embracing the old Hollywood vibe. The singer rocked a glossy lip and a mauve smokey eye. In true Lizzo fashion, the Grammy nominee matched her nails to her look with long, white, bedazzled stiletto nails.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Whether she takes home all eight awards or none at all, Lizzo's Grammys look — much like the lyrics to "Good As Hell" — will be stuck in my head for a very long time.