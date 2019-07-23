Once the star of The Bachelorette has whittled down her group of men to three or four standouts, fans can usually expect more drama and tears than the hilarity and fun of the first few weeks. On Hannah Brown's season, John Paul Jones uplifted Bachelor Nation amidst other men's feuds in those initial episodes, and many fans celebrated his penchant for eating chicken nuggets and chugging champagne. The fan-favorite was eliminated pretty early on in the season, so fans were thrilled to see him in the hot seat on July 22's "Men Tell All" episode. Tweets about John Paul Jones on "Men Tell All" perfectly sum up Bachelor Nation's mood about this happy appearance.

Following the pre-season preview of his Night One arrival, financial analyst John Paul Jones was initially pegged many viewers to be an unlikable candidate for Hannah's heart. Bluntly introducing himself as John Paul Jones (which was even his listed job title on the show), the Maryland resident almost seemed like a villain in the making. However, it only took a few episodes for him to win over Bachelor Nation with his enthusiasm for rugby, his uncanny ability to slurp down a flute of champagne, and his ability to cut the tension with his love for chicken nuggets.

Given the unsettling tea that has spilled IRL about some of Hannah's final few men, many Bachelorette viewers were definitely missing JPJ's carefree, goofy persona by the time "Men Tell All" rolled around. Even before the reunion special aired, fans were already expressing their love for him on Twitter.

Already announced as a cast member of Bachelor in Paradise Season 6, John Paul Jones appeared in the season's first teaser accusing a fellow cast member of taking advantage of women. Bachelorette fans stan a man supportive of women, but before they are able to delve into JPJ's time on the beach, the first got the chance to celebrate his moment in the spotlight on "Men Tell All." Given the episode's major focus on Luke P., the wait for John Paul Jones' return was a little long, but definitely worth it.

For his time in the hot seat, John Paul Jones sat through a montage of his greatest Bachelorette moments, including his introduction and, of course, his ultimate love story with chicken nuggets. "I appreciate the good vibes," he told the audience. "It's been interesting."

Calling back to a deleted scene showing Hannah cutting John Paul Jones' hair, Chris Harrison also invited an audience member onstage to give JPJ's famous locks another trim. The sweet reunion with Twitter's Bachelorette bae culminated with everyone receiving chicken nuggets in honor of one of John Paul Jones' most viral moments. Was anyone actually surprised when he began tossing nuggets into the audience?

Fans will see more John Paul Jones when Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise premieres on Monday, Aug. 5, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. If his friendly interactions with the "Men Tell All" audience are any indication, it looks like Bachelor Nation is in for a fun summer of watching his Paradise escapades.

Season 15 of The Bachelorette concludes with a two-night finale at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, July 29, and Tuesday, July 30, on ABC.