There could be a new celebrity feud in town, and it's a beef nobody saw coming. Sure, stars fighting is a normal occurrence in the entertainment industry, but the latest drama is unexpected to say the least. The controversy started when one of DaBaby's "Beatbox" lyrics seemingly dissed Jojo Siwa, leading plenty of people to express their confusion on Twitter.

On Friday, Feb. 19, the 29-year-old rapper released his own version of Spotem Gottem's smash-hit single "Beatbox," putting his own freestyle spin on it. At one point, he raps, "Turn me up, n****, gon' see why / N****, you a b***h, JoJo Siwa (B***h)." As DaBaby mentions the 17-year-old Dance Moms alum's name, he even holds up a picture of the star on his phone.

Many fans were understandably confused, because the two celebrities have never been linked or had any known conflict before he mentioned her in the verse. Genius, a website dedicated to song lyrics and explaining the meaning behind them, offers what appears to be the most logical explanation. It said: "DaBaby compares the tendencies of his opposition to JoJo. In response, he promises to make them remember not to mess with him. Here, 'Siwa' functions as a homophone with 'see why'."

It does seem like DaBaby referenced Siwa because he needed a rhyme at that particular point in the song. Still, plenty of people flocked to social media after hearing his "Beatbox" freestyling to joke about or call the musician out for provoking drama with a minor.

Since Siwa has a massive young fanbase, many people also joked that DaBaby's own daughter wouldn't approve of her dad's new lyric.

Of course, this isn't the first time Siwa's name has made headlines in 2021. In January, she officially came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community by posting a photo of herself wearing a shirt that read "Best Gay Cousin Ever." And on Monday, Feb. 8, the star introduced fans to her girlfriend, Kylie, in an Instagram post commemorating their one-month anniversary.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"Personally I have never, ever, ever been this happy before and it feels really awesome," she explained in a Jan. 23 Instagram video. "I've been happy for a little bit now. It's just so, so, so awesome."

Fans will have to wait to see if DaBaby or Siwa address the verse in the coming days, or if they just choose to ignore the drama.