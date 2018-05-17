Luna Legend finally has a sibling, you guys! That's right — Chrissy Teigen gave birth to her second child — a baby boy. She made the announcement in the early hours od Thursday morning, May 17, on Twitter. I am so, so happy for the outspoken model mama and her husband John Legend. And so apparently, are all of the power couple's fans. Because the tweets about Chrissy Teigen giving birth are currently blowing up my Twitter feed — and I am loving every single second of it!

On May 17, Chrissy announced that her son had arrived. "Somebody’s herrrrrrre!" the announcement read.

So exciting! I can't wait for all the adorable Snapchat videos to start! Yes, I know Chrissy recently said she was done with app for good, but I totally think having a new babe at home to put all those silly filters on will have her changing her mind real quick. Hey, a girl can dream, can't she?

Anyway, we've known since November 2017 that Chrissy was expecting her second child. And we've known since late January that the baby was going to a boy. We even knew that The Lip Sync Battle star was supposed to deliver this spring, after she spilled the beans during a visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Feb. 19. “I’m having a baby boy in the spring. I’ll tell you — it’s June!” Chrissy told Ellen.

Watch:

TheEllenShow on YouTube

Looks like the little guy arrived right on time, which is good news for big sis Luna, who now has a new playmate just in time for summer! Now that the baby is finally here, fans of the pair are reveling in the big news on social media:

Fans are already theorizing about what the little boy's name will be and if Chrissy will find some inspiration in the Laurel vs. Yanny debate.

There's no official name announcement just yet. Though Chrissy made her feelings on the Laurel vs. Yanny debate pretty clear, so we can cross Yanny right off the list of possibilities. The model mama previously revealed during her appearance on The Ellen Show that she was having a hard time figuring out what to call him.

“Boy names are really tough," she explained. "I don’t think he will even have a middle name because we can’t even come up with a first name."

Of course, the talk show host was only too happy to offer up a few suggestions. “What about Urban Legend?" Ellen joked.

"I do like that," Teigen said, then added: “I’ve been toying with Dick Legend a lot. Can we say that?”

“Yes, you can say that," DeGeneres replied. "Just don’t name him that.”

Sage advice. Really glad the Legends chose to follow it.

Chrissy has made no secret about her struggle with postpartum depression and anxiety following the birth of her daughter, Luna. "I didn’t know I had it," she explained on Feb. 24 during the Create & Cultivate Conference in L.A. "I knew that I had an incredible life, and an incredible husband, and family, and all the resources necessary, and I knew that I was personally unhappy, but I didn’t think anything was wrong with it because I just assumed that that’s the way it was. You have a kid, you’re sad, you lose those endorphins, and that’s the way it is."

And while Chrissy also admitted that she was nervous about it happening again with baby number two, the warrior mama says she's prepared to battle it head-on this time around.

StB Entertainment on YouTube

"Do I worry about it with this little boy? I do," she said. "But I also know that I feel like when it does happen, if it does, I’m so ready for it. I have the perfect people around me for it. That’s why I really stand for a good core group of people around you."

It takes a village, right? Congrats on the baby, Chrissy! And thanks for using your voice to shine a light on such an important topic.