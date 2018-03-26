Snapchat used to be about short-lived photos and ridiculous filters. But since the app decided to give us some updates no one asked for, the experience has been kind of infuriating. And everyone seems to be on the same page about that, even celebrities. Chrissy Teigen's tweet about leaving Snapchat is what we've all been thinking. Should we all just exit en masse?

Teigen usually keeps us entertained with funny and relatable tweets and Instagram posts. But her latest tweet really has us feeling like the model really understands what we're going through, and she's just like us (well, you know, aside from the glitz, glam, and husband that can serenade her at any time). On March 24, Teigen took to Twitter to say that she will no longer be using Snapchat. She complained about the updates and how apparently her fans haven't been able to find her.

Teigen's list of reasons for leaving Snapchat also included the latest Rihanna run-in with Snapchat when the singer found an insensitive ad that offered users to "punch Chris [Brown]" or "slap Rihanna." Teigen tweeted,

I stopped using snap. The update, the constant complaints of people not being able to find me, plus the Rihanna poll...no bueno

It does not appear that Teigen actually deleted her account, though. When you search for it, the account is still up but it looks like she has just stopped using it, per her tweet. Snapchat did not immediately respond to Elite Daily's request for comment on Teigen's message or reasons for leaving Snapchat.

But that recent update alone was enough to make people leave Snapchat.

Snapchat rolled out the new update in February and thought that it would make the app more personal by separating what a press release called "social" from "media" — meaning the app now groups all of your friends' stories and personal snaps together, which makes things super confusing.

Snapchat etiquette is something I deeply struggle with and hope to master one day. I never know what I am actually supposed to respond to and how (I mean if my friend snaps me her dog, do I have to then go find a dog to borrow so I can send one back?). But the new update confuses that even more. Now I am constantly afraid that I will be responding to things friends posted to their stories, but didn't directly send me. I'd have to change my name and move.

As soon as people opened up Snapchat to find it "new and improved," they were not having it.

Snapchat's CEO Evan Spiegel has defended the update. "It’ll take time for people to adjust, but for me using it for a couple months, I feel way more attached to the service," he said at the Goldman Sachs Internet & Technology Conference. Well, at least someone does?

Snapchat was not having a good run of it after that update, and then Rihanna really dealt out the blow.

After the ad circled poking fun at domestic violence, Rihanna shut it down. On March 15, Rihanna responded to an ad which made fun of her domestic assault via her Instagram stories. An ad for a "Would You Rather" game offered users the choice of "slapping" Rihanna or "punching" Chris Brown — a reference to Brown's 2009 assault of Rihanna, for which he pleaded guilty to one count of "assault with the intent of doing great bodily injury."

RiRi was not pleased. She called out Snapchat for their ad and stood up for victims of domestic violence, writing,

Now SNAPCHAT I know you already know you ain’t my fav app out there! But I’m just trying to figure out what the point was with this mess! I’d love to call it ignorance, but I know you ain’t that dumb! You spent money to animate something that would intentionally bring shame to DV [domestic violence] victims and made a joke of it!!! This isn’t about my personal feelings, cause I don’t have much of them … but all the women, children and men that have been victims of DV in the past and especially the ones who haven’t made it out yet …. you let us down! Shame on you. Throw the whole app-oligy away.

Instagram/Rihanna

In response to the ad, a spokesperson for Snapchat gave the following statement to Elite Daily:

This advertisement is disgusting and never should have appeared on our service. We are so sorry we made the terrible mistake of allowing it through our review process. We are investigating how that happened so that we can make sure it never happens again.

According to Snapchat, the "Would You Rather" game responsible for the ad is not in any way affiliated with the company in any way and has since been blocked from advertising in the app.

The day after Rihanna called out the app, Snapchat's stock dropped 5 percent, according to TIME.

With the update, Rihanna, and Teigen — another influential celebrity — saying "bye bye" to Snapchat, more users will probably follow suit. I guess we're all going back to Twitter, then?