Do you remember when a photo of a dress made its way around the internet, dividing a nation because some thought it was black and blue, and others were convinced it was white and gold? Well, guess what? Now, there's an audio clip making its rounds on social media, and it has everyone basically going berserk, because it's the sound equivalent of the visual dress debate. Some are convinced that the audio clip says "Yanny," while others can't hear anything other than "Laurel," and some pretty major celebs decided to weigh in on what they hear. And let me tell you, Chrissy Teigen's tweets about "Yanny vs. Laurel" are pure gold.

But in the event that you haven't yet heard the clip, I think now would be a good time to change that. The tweet that started it all was sent out on Monday, May 14 — and by Tuesday, May 15, the Twittersphere had exploded, with people expressing which word they clearly heard in the clip. According to The New York Times, the original viral audio snippet began on this Reddit thread, but once it made its debut on Twitter, it spread like wildfire.

So, dear readers, play the clip below and tell me what it is you hear. Is it so clearly "Yanny," or is it undoubtedly "Laurel?"

For the record, I hear literally nothing but "Yanny." I've tried turning my volume up, down, and fiercely tried to CONVINCE myself that I can hear "Laurel," but nope. No such luck. And, BTW, when it came to the black vs. gold dress, I initially saw solely black and blue, but after a few hours (don't judge), my eyes finally shifted and could see where people saw the white vs. gold. The dress is so obviously black and blue, though, so don't @ me.

But let's get to the real star of the "Yanny vs. Laurel" show here: our girl, Lip Sync Battle co-host and Twitter queen Chrissy Teigen, who feels very strongly about which side she's on. Sadly, she disagrees with me (how COULD you, Chrissy?), and believes to be hearing only "Laurel." Sigh. She took to Twitter on Tuesday, May 15, to tell everyone her thoughts. She wrote,

WHY ARE YOU NOT ON MY SIDE FOR THIS ONE, CHRISSY? I THOUGHT WE WERE FRIENDS. Just text me an apology, and I promise I won't be mad anymore.

But at least I've got some people in my corner, because a ton of people replied to Teigen to be like, LOL, nope, not Laurel at all:

So, in a time of major crisis, there are only two humans that Teigen could look to and try to help settle this debate: Her parents, duh!

But it turns out that they weren't all that helpful, and actually sort of made things worse by giving more options. Teigen wrote on Twitter,

I just asked my dad what he heard and he said "nothing" and my mom said "rural"

SO WAIT, NOW WE HAVE MORE WORD OPTIONS FOR THIS AUDIO CLIP?!

This is precisely what we didn't need, so thanks for that.

According to The Atlantic, there are many reasons as to why some brains pick up on one word, while some brains can only hear the other, but here's an interesting plot twist: By simply changing the pitch of the audio clip, your brain might actually pick up on hearing the one word you couldn't initially hear before (for me, that would be "Laurel").

Check out the clips below, which turn the pitch up and down slightly, giving you a better chance of hearing whichever word you initially couldn't hear:

Aaaannnd now I can hear "Laurel," so I don't understand my brain at all. So thanks, Twitter, for making me question everything in my entire existence.