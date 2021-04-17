Fans are going wild over BTS' highly anticipated Bang Bang Con live concert event. It officially streamed on Saturday, April 17, and ARMYs faithfully tuned in to catch the lengthy stream full of dynamic performances. Included in the show were a slew of fan-favorite tracks, and these tweets about BTS' Bang Bang Con 2021 make it clear how epic it was.

The initial announcement for BTS’ Bang Bang Con 2021 was a simple Twitter post that featured a photo flyer and info about the event. The Bang Bang Con tweet showed the flyer with the date, time, and YouTube page, but kept all the other deets on the DL. The post also featured the caption, “Knock Knock, is this ARMY's room?" and the hashtags "BTS's concert that you can enjoy in your room" and "Just like April of last year," to let fans know they could expect something similar to the OG Bang Bang Con in 2020.

Bang Bang Con 2021 featured three past BTS concerts in the stream via the virtual event on the band’s Bangtantv Youtube channel. Included in the lineup were BTS Begins 2015 concert, the BTS 5th Muster (Magic Shop) from 2019, and BTS World Tour Speak Yourself from São Paulo from 2019.

Songs featured in the three past concerts included hits like “We Are Bulletproof Pt. 1” and part two, “Boy In Luv,” “Magic Shop,” “Jump,” “Dionysus,” “Fake Love,” “Anpanman,” and “Mikrokosmos.” Of course, the full lineup from the three concerts covered a lot of ground for fans.

ARMYs who tuned in for the live event are sharing their love on Twitter and can't stop talking about it:

Some fans are pointing out epic moments from the stream:

One thing is clear, fans can't get over the concert stream:

As always, ARMYs didn't want it to end:

Although Bang Bang Con 2021 is over, you can still look forward to the boys' upcoming album drop. The official date hasn't been confirmed, but fans are expecting the new album to be here very soon.