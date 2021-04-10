Get ready to set a reminder (or five), because BTS' Bang Bang Con is making its big comeback very soon. The boys' legendary performances during 2020's virtual concert went down in history for ARMYs, with jam sessions packed with a ton of hits and stunning visuals. Thankfully, BTS is bringing yet another performance to your screens, and here's how to stream BTS' 2021 Bang Bang Con, so you don't miss a second.

BTS surprised ARMYs at midnight KT on April 11 with an announcement that they're hosting a 2021 Bang Bang Con. The group's Twitter account shared the poster, captioning the tweet, "Knock knock, is this ARMY's room?" The boys also included hashtags like "BTS's concert that you can enjoy in your room" and "Just like April of last year." The colorful poster revealed the date, time, and YouTube page for the event, but no other details. Fans basically only have a week to prepare for the live concert event, as it's set to stream on Saturday, April 17 at 3 p.m. KT. To translate that to U.S. timelines, that's 11 p.m. PT on Friday, April 16 or 2 a.m. ET on Saturday, April 17.

Without further ado, here's how you can tune in for Bang Bang Con 2021. At the start time or earlier, head to BTS' BANGTANTV YouTube Channel. Like April 2020's Bang Bang Con two-day event, 2021's Bang Bang Con is free for fans to stream and will likely include some past footage of in-person concerts.

The other Bang Bang event, which was in June 2020, was an online live concert called Bang Bang Con: The Live hosted on Weverse.

BTS has yet to reveal details about how the livestream event will go down.

The Bang Bang Con: The Live event was a mystery to fans until the concert streamed. Once it did, ARMYs were stunned by the setlist, which included some fan-fave tracks. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook went all out for the live event, which lasted an hour-and-a-half and featured songs like "Jamais Vu," "Respect," and "Friends," for the first time, as well as "Boy With Luv," "Dope," "Black Swan," and more.

BTS has yet to reveal any more deets about the 2021 Bang Bang Con, but fans can only guess that the setlist will include old faves and potentially feature old concert streams like the previous Bang Bang Con.

As far as the new music goes, it sounds like BTS' comeback album could be right around the corner. According to Sports Donga, BTS is planning to release a new song in May. If that's true, fans predict you could see the album as early as May 21.

Although you're likely awaiting the new album, on April 1, the band dropped their track and music video for "Film Out" ahead of their Japanese compilation album The Best, which will release on June 16.

Remember to head to YouTube to catch BTS' 2021 Bang Bang Con for what's set to be an amazing virtual show on April 17.