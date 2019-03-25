On Monday, March 25, Apple faithfuls flocked to Cupertino, California to see what's next on the tech giant's radar. Before the special press event, speculation swirled that Apple would be one-upping Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime video with its very own subscription video service, and that it would be showcasing a sneak preview of the company's new original TV series catalog at the event — And they certainly delivered. In a surprise turn of events, Apple revealed that its new streaming service will be coming to smart TVs this spring and delivering original content with the help of some of the biggest names in entertainment, and these tweets about about Apple TV+ are all about the tech company's celebrity collaborations.

Tim Cook took to the stage to share details Apple's new services at the highly-anticipated event, which the company live-streamed on its website on Monday. Less than a week after unveiling its second generation of Airpods with improved connection and upgraded charging capabilities, Apple turned its attention to its new lineup of services.

In a highly-anticipated reveal, the company rolled out its answer to popular video streaming services like Amazon Prime video and Netflix with Apple TV+. While an Apple TV app already exists, this new version promises to bring together a variety of streaming and cable-based TV as well as original content all in one place.

Apple's updated TV app will cost subscribers $9.99 a month (compared to Netflix's $10.99 per month for two HD streams), with added costs for more premium content like Showtime and HBO. In addition, starting this spring, the company will be bringing its Apple TV+ app to smart TVs like Samsung, LG, Sony, and Vizio, as well as Roku and Amazon devices. In the fall, Mac users will be able to access Apple TV+ on their laptops.

According to an earlier report from the Wall Street Journal, Apple has put $1 billion dollars into creating original shows for the streaming service, and now the tech giant is revealing that it's teaming up with stars like Stephen Spielberg, Jason Momoa, Kumail Nanjiani, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and more to make it all happen.

It's impossible to deny that Apple is using some serious star power to promote its new Apple TV+ services, and the Twitterverse is airing its feeling about the upcoming collaborations. Reactions are mixed, but considering that award-winning directors like Steven Spielberg and Damien Chazelle will be creating new shows for the platform, there's bound to be some gems in there.

According to Apple, the updated Apple TV+ will be making its way to most smart TVs as well as Amazon's Fire TV platform and Roku as early as this May, so there's a good chance you'll find a new binge-worthy show to watch before summer hits.

Only time will tell whether any of Apple's original shows gain the same critical acclaim that fellow streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime video have received, but I think there's a good chance they'll knock their content out of the park with these entertainment heavy hitters on board.