Apple finally debuted information about its upcoming streaming service on March 25 via a series of presentations about its new original content. ICYMI, Apple TV+ has tons of unique stories planned for your viewing pleasure, and you won't want to miss any of it. When does Apple TV+ premiere? You can try out the new streaming platform this fall.

In a live-streamed presentation lasting nearly two hours at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, the Apple team broke down its plans for various updates to its technological services. After introducing changes to the company's Apple News, Pay, and Games features, CEO Tim Cook relayed the discussion toward the much-anticipated Apple TV topic. In addition to walking the audience through an updated Apple TV app, officials then debuted Apple TV+, the streaming video service already slated to house several scripted and documentary series by the end of 2019. The ad-free, on-demand subscription service will premiere this fall in more than 100 countries, but Apple has yet to announce pricing details.

Following the official announcement of the new platform, Apple welcomed several of its creative partners to tease their contributions to Apple TV+. Steven Spielberg, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Jason Momoa, Kumail Nanjiani, Alfre Woodard, Sara Bareilles, and even Sesame Street's Big Bird made onstage cameos detailing what kind of entertainment subscribers can expect from it. The guest appearances culminated with a visit from Oprah Winfrey, who announced that she was currently working with Apple on two documentaries and a digital book club.

Well, if Apple has Oprah involved, it basically owns the world, right?

Michael Short/Getty Images News/Getty Images

While the idea of yet another streaming platform producing new TV is a little overwhelming, Apple TV+ has definitely curated an impressive list of upcoming projects. Former Friends siblings Witherspoon and Aniston will co-star in The Morning Show, a scripted series focusing on the power dynamic between men and women in the world of morning television. Married Oscar nominees Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon are co-writing and executive producing an anthology series about immigrants in America, while the makers of Sesame Street have partnered with Apple to create a children's show about coding. Other stars and creators attached to Apple TV+ series include Hailee Steinfeld, Octavia Spencer, J.J. Abrams, and more.

The complete list of Apple TV+ projects seems never-ending, but the company's latest presentation about the streaming service definitely built upon existing hype. I'm sure there are some people who aren't won over by a powerful black-and-white montage exploring creativity and movie magic, but I'm certainly not one of them.

According to The Verge, Apple plans to spend about $2 billion this year on its original content. In addition to being accessible on demand, the Apple TV+ service can be viewed both online and offline and will be accessible through the Apple TV app, Mac, Roku, Fire TV, and more. Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of Internet Software and Services, said in a statement:

We’re honored that the absolute best lineup of storytellers in the world — both in front of and behind the camera — are coming to Apple TV+. We’re thrilled to give viewers a sneak peek of Apple TV+ and cannot wait for them to tune in starting this autumn. Apple TV+ will be home to some of the highest quality original storytelling that TV and movie lovers have seen yet.

Potential subscribers still have to wait a few months for full access to the Apple TV+ features, but it looks like the platform will be worth the wait.

Apple TV+ debuts this fall.