If you're looking for some fun virtual backgrounds to change up your video calls, there are a ton of pop culture-themed backdrops to keep any TV stan happy. Using the Zoom virtual background feature, you can swap out your real surroundings with just a few clicks. These The Good Place Zoom backgrounds include some of your favorite spots from the show, like the infamous waiting room.

Fans of NBC's The Good Place might still be bummed the series is over, but you can still stream the all four seasons on Netflix. To keep celebrating your love for Eleanor Shellstrop, Chidi Anagonye, Janet, and Tahani Al-Jamil, you can replace your background on Zoom with one of the sets of The Good Place, thanks to NBC's The Good Place official Twitter account. Whether you want to keep it simple with the message, "Welcome! Everything is fine," or you want to chat in the creepy clown corner, these backgrounds will make your chats so forking fun.

If you haven’t used the virtual background feature on Zoom yet, it's easy to start. Make sure you have Zoom version 4.6.0 on your PC or Mac, or an updated version of the iOS Zoom mobile app on an iPhone 8 or later or a fifth-generation iPad or later. Then, sign up for an account and go to Settings > Virtual Background and click the plus sign (+) to upload a new background image.

NBC's The Good Place backgrounds include the clown gallery, quaint town, and Tahani's Mansion:

The NBCs series' account shared another virtual background of one of the many frozen yogurt shops in The Good Place:

To use these The Good Place virtual backdrops, you'll need to select the Twitter post and find the image you want. Then, you can long press to download or right-click to save it to your iPhone or computer, respectively. After that, you can open up your Zoom app and upload the image via the Virtual Background tab. Once you've uploaded images to your virtual backgrounds, they will stay in your library — and you can head to The Good Place whenever you want.