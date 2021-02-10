With February in full swing, you probably have Valentine's Day on the brain. The holiday is approaching fast, so if you're craving some sweet, 'Gram-worthy sips, you don't need to look any further than the unofficial Starbucks secret menu. Thanks to TikTokers and coffee enthusiasts, you can order these Starbucks secret menu Valentine's Day drinks without a lot of hassle for the barista. You can also make some of these dreamy drinks at home, no barista required.

If you're planning to order one of the below drinks at your local Starbucks, you'll want to make it as simple as possible. Since the secret menu options are not official Starbucks drinks, outline exactly what you're asking for by listing off the ingredients. For example, if you're getting a sip with a Vanilla Bean Frappuccino base, tell them that, and then say what additions you want to put in.

You'll need a few basic ingredients to make these secret V-Day sips at home, as well as some way to blend the drink if you're making a frappuccino. Of course, if you don't have a blender of any kind, you can always make the sip iced. You might want to grab items like Starbucks' Vanilla Syrup and the White Chocolate Mocha Creamer, any basic flavor syrups from Torani, coffee, and fresh or frozen fruit like strawberries and raspberries. If you're making a tea drink, try Tazo teas you can brew at home.

Whether you're playing barista at home or placing a Starbucks order, these sips are fairly simple and look like Valentine's Day in a cup.

1. Cotton Candy Frappuccino

This recipe comes from TikToker @glowupquaratinee, and it's pretty simple to make at home. To make it, blend together 2/3-cup of ice, 2/3-cup of milk, 2 tablespoons of Starbucks' Vanilla Syrup, 2 tablespoons of a raspberry syrup, like Torani, (or fresh raspberries you've smashed and soaked with sugar), and 2 scoops of vanilla ice cream.

You can also order it from Starbucks if you prefer, by asking for a Vanilla Bean Frappuccino, one or two shots of raspberry syrup, and an additional shot of vanilla syrup.

2. This Valentine's Day Frappuccino

The Valentine's Day Frappuccino from the Starbucks secret menu is an easy-to-order option that's like white chocolate raspberry dessert. Ask for a Double Chocolate Chip Frappuccino (or a standard one if you want less chocolate) with white mocha syrup instead of regular mocha. Then, ask for two to three pumps of raspberry syrup. The recipe recommends four pumps if you're ordering a venti.

3. Strawberry Lemonade Tea

This pretty pink Valentine's sip is easy to order at Starbucks, but you can also make it at home if you have the right ingredients on hand. To order it from your local Starbucks, ask for a blended Strawberry Lemonade with half the regular strawberry and equal parts black iced tea and lemonade.

If you're making it at home, brew some regular black tea, grab some lemonade, and blend strawberries with it. Or, if you have some Tazo Succulent Strawberry Black Tea, brew that and blend it with lemonade.

4. Lovestruck Refresher

Tiktoker @missbrookeclark posted how to order the Lovestruck Refresher, which she found on Totally The Bomb. First, ask for a Venti Strawberry Açaí Refresher, then ask for two pumps of raspberry syrup. Finally, you'll need to add a cold foam with strawberry purée on top.

5. Red Velvet Cinnamon Roll Frappuccino

The Red Velvet Cinnamon Roll Frappuccino from the Starbucks Secret Menu is a blend of cinnamon, chocolate, and raspberry perfect for V-Day. To order at Starbucks, ask for a Mocha Frappuccino with half regular mocha and half white mocha. Next, ask for two pumps of cinnamon dolce syrup, and two pumps of raspberry syrup.

You can also make this at home by using the Starbucks Via Instant White Chocolate Mocha Latte and adding some Starbucks Cinnamon Dolce Creamer, a dash of regular mocha or chocolate syrup, and fresh raspberries or a homemade raspberry syrup.

6. Love Bug Drink

This recipe from TikToker @thestarbucksniagara is a fresh take on a refresher. To get one, ask for a Starbucks Strawberry Açaí Refresher with coconut milk. Then, order a sweet cream cold foam and strawberry purée on top.

7. Strawberry And White Mocha Frappuccino

This Strawberry and White Mocha Frappuccino from TikToker @lili.yuh is easy to make at home, but you can also order it from your local Starbucks in a flash.

Grab the pretty pink sip by ordering a Venti Strawberry Crème Frappuccino with two pumps of white chocolate mocha. Then, ask for a topping of whipped cream and a mocha drizzle.

To make it at home, you can make a Strawberry Frappuccino with a blend of ice, milk, and strawberry purée. You'll likely need to taste it and add sugar if it doesn't seem sweet enough. Use Starbucks' White Chocolate Mocha Creamer and then any whipped cream and mocha sauce for the topping.

If you're planning to try making these V-Day coffee creations feel free to experiment or change any of the above recipes to make it your own. Don't forget to post pics to the 'Gram.

