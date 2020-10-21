Bringing your best squash, er, squad, goals to a virtual Halloween party or happy hour is so easy, thanks to Zoom's background swapping feature. If you're looking for the perfect mix of creepy and scary-cute, these pumpkin Zoom backgrounds strike a festive balance while paying homage to some of your fave jack-o'-lantern moments. There are so many "gourd" options to choose from for spooky season.

If you've never used Zoom's virtual background feature before, make sure your computer has Zoom version 4.6.0, or you're using Zoom mobile app for iOS, which is compatible with an iPhone 8 or later, and a fifth generation iPad or later. Once you've created a Zoom account and logged in, you can easily swap out the background of your living room or office for a virtual fall scene of your choice. Simply head to Settings, and then tap on the tab for Virtual Backgrounds.

You'll then have the option to upload a high-res image or video from your device. You can find backgrounds on platforms like Unsplash or Pixabay, or you can download the images right from the links on this page. Check out some of the top pumpkin picks:

1. Spooky Pumpkin Patch

Give your next virtual happy hour or game night an extra spooky twist with this simple but eerie backdrop of pumpkins, candles, and a dark forest.

2. A Graveyard Of Glowing Jack-O'-Lanterns

These brightly-lit jack-o'-lanterns are the perfect accompaniment to your virtual pumpkin carving session.

3. 'Gram-Worthy Pumpkin Patch

If you weren't able to hit up the pumpkin patch this year, tap into your basic fall-loving self with this tractor farm scene that'll (almost) make you feel like you're posing for the 'Gram IRL.

4. Orange & White Pumpkins

This selection of colorful gourds will make you feel like you're with your BFFs at a farm picking out a pumpkin to take home — and snapping a photo of the festive backdrop while you're at it.

5. Dogs Dressed Up As Ghosts

Add some pup-kins to your jack-o'lantern for this winning combination.

6. Aesthetic Fall Neighborhood

If you didn't have time to decorate your front stoop for Halloween, you can virtually lean into the spirit of the season with this neighborhood fall scene.

7. Pumpkin Patch

Get a classic pumpkin background with these perfectly orange pumpkins spread out in a field.

8. Kitten Playing With Pumpkins

Feline lovers can put their own spin on the black cat and pumpkin motif by swapping in an adorable kitten that can't resist playing with the gourd.

9. Harry, Ron, & Hermione Hiding In Hagrid's Pumpkin Patch

Potterheads can bring the oversized pumpkins from Hagrid's Hut to their next Zoom call with a scene from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

Warner Bros.

10. Halloweentown Arch

Halloweentown fans can emulate Marnie and bring the town's trademark giant jack-o'-lantern to their next virtual meeting with a screenshot or GIF from the movie.

11. The Witch Is In

Lean into your Monday mood with a subtle signal letting your co-workers know you need a few cups of coffee before tackling any big tasks, thanks to this whimsical scene of a witch's home.

12. Double Trouble With Wednesday Addams

Pay homage to the iconic Halloween character with this spooky background showing two Wednesday Addams holding pumpkins in front of their faces.

13. Pumpkin Hay Ride

Bring a fall festival-ready hay ride to your next Zoom call with this quaint wooden wagon, which is decorated with multi-colored gourds and bales of hay.

With the scariest night of the year right around the corner, it's the perfect time to spice up your Zoom parties and happy hours with one of these festive backgrounds and, if you're feeling up for it, some on-theme games.