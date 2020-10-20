It's time to kick off the Halloween festivities with a themed celebration. If you're celebrating the spooky holiday at home this year, you can use a remote video conferencing platforms like Zoom to connect with your spooky season crew. You can even add a Halloween-themed virtual background to give your pals a good scare. Here are 16 haunted house Zoom backgrounds to use during your remote gathering.

You can easily bring the party to your house if you're skipping out on a IRL haunted house tour this year. A haunted house background will easily transport you from your living room to a frightening scene that'll make you feel just like you're exploring an abandoned space.

To get started using Zoom's virtual background feature, you'll need to make sure that you're using a PC or Mac computer with Zoom version 4.6.0, or the Zoom mobile app for iOS, which is compatible with iPhone 8 or later and fifth generation iPad or later.

Once you're set up, you can then change your virtual background by signing into your account, heading to Settings, and selecting the Virtual Background tab. From there, you'll be able to upload an image to use as your background. Royalty-free image services like Pixabay, Unsplash, and Pexels have plenty of photos featuring spooky scenes you'd usually find in a haunted house. If you're ready for a virtual scare, check out these haunted house zoom backgrounds.

1. Abandoned House

Surrounded by barren trees, this abandoned house background sets the perfect autumn scene for your call.

2. Grim Reaper

This haunted house background has the grim reaper waiting for you to enter.

3. Jack-O-Lantern

This haunted house background welcomes guests with an ominous jack-o-lantern.

4. Colorful Haunted House

You can add a splash of color to your virtual party with this lit up haunted house background.

5. Misty Forest

Add a layer of mystery to your call with this misty background, which features a house hiding in the fog.

6. Halloween Horror

The zombie background features an apocalyptic scene with zombies on the hunt.

7. Castle

Add a cloak of darkness to your call using this background, which features a castle and a terrifying vampire.

8. Graveyard

This haunted house background features a cemetery filled with gravestones and bats in the distance.

9. Abandoned Villa

Transport yourself to the inside of an abandoned villa that's in ruins.

10. Black Cat

Add an ominous feel to your Zoom meeting with this black cat background, which features the feline alone in an abandoned home.

11. Gothic Fantasy

This gothic fantasy background is set on a dark landscape with a statue of an angel.

12. Dracula

It'll be a bloody good time with this background, featuring Dracula looking in the mirror.

13. Witch

Give a good spook with this background, which has a mysterious witch cloaked with fog.

14. Skeleton

This background is sure to give you shivers. It features a creepy skeleton holding a skeleton of a baby.

15. Bloody Handprint

You'll want to beware of entering this room, which has a bloody handprint on the door and a ghost awaiting you.

16. Zombies

Stay clear of the dead in this background featuring zombies trying to break in.

Once you have your Halloween background set, get ready for a scary-good virtual celebration. You can even spice it up with some mystery scavenger hunts and themed games. Just because you can't be scared IRL doesn't mean you need to have a fright-less holiday this year.