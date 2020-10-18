18 Scary Halloween Zoom Backgrounds For Spooky Season

As you're gearing up for Halloween, it's time to find the perfect background to set the mood, whether it be for a virtual party or a regular ol’ Zoom call in October. There are plenty of lighthearted Halloween backgrounds to give your video calls a cute take on Halloween, but if you're looking for something scary, there are definitely some ghoulish images you can use to add some creepy ambiance to your call. From ghosts to zombies, here are 18 scary Zoom backgrounds for Halloween that’ll spook-up your calls.

Halloween is known to be one of the scarier holidays, but it’s not always easy to get in on a good fright. Of course, you can go to a haunted house or on a spooky hayride, but if you’re celebrating from in front of your computer with a virtual party or happy hour, it can be tough to bring the scary. That’s where virtual backgrounds come in. You can totally transform your space with just a few clicks on your computer.

You'll find plenty of choices on royalty-free image platforms, but it can be hard to choose with so many options. To help get you started, check out these truly spooky backdrops that might have you keeping just one eye open on your next video call. To download one of the images, click the download button on the image site or follow the link to Twitter and right-click to save.

1. Ritual Backdrop

With a bit of a Chilling Adventures of Sabrina vibe, this virtual background features a circle of candles, pumpkins, and a girl holding a creepy skull.

2. A Wall of Bloody Knives

This Zoom background is from Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights. Creep out everyone on the video chat with a wall of bloody knives and cleavers. You'll need to download it via the official Twitter post.

3. Blood-Spattered Kitchen

Another creepy choice courtesy of Universal's Horror Nights is this background of a dimly lit kitchen. The creepy space is full of blood splatters, a bloody handprint on the cabinet, and suspicious-looking matter on the dishes.

4. Zombie Doll

This scary Zoom background might successfully scare your friends, especially if they have a phobia of dolls. With a zombie-inspired doll, white eyes, and some blood spatter, it doesn't get much creepier, does it?

5. Abandoned House

This creepy abandoned house background features overgrown, bare trees, a cloudy sky, and a dilapidated home that looks like the perfect place for a haunting.

6. Scary Snake

If you're afraid of snakes, this background of a beige python in a tree branch at night will give you goosebumps.

7. Creepy Clown Video

If you're looking for a more interactive way to spice up your calls, you can also use a video background. This video background from Pexels shows a creepy clown laughing in a worn-down room full of red light.

8. Spider in a Web

What's Halloween without spider webs and their inhabitants? This creepy spider background gives you a close look at a spider, crawling in its web.

9. Scarecrow

This scary Zoom background features a scarecrow that looks like it's going to jump right off the tree and chase you.

10. Forest of Ghosts

Another fun choice has a more subtle, creepy vibe. Substitute your old Zoom favorite for this background of three ghosts standing in a field outside of a forest.

11. Zombies

This Zoom background features three zombies trying to break into the room through a set of French doors. The outcome doesn't look so good, but it's sure to creep out your friends.

12. Unsettling Clown

This photo of a sinister clown is from Unsplash might make you do a double-take. Is it makeup or a mask?

13. Cemetery

This cemetery background for Zoom features old, unkempt tombstones, barren trees, and moss, making the atmosphere perfect for graveyard spooks.

14. Pennywise

This background of Pennywise the clown from Stephen King's It is a good way to remind yourself of the scary moments in the movies.

15. Window with Skulls

Featuring a black and white photo of a pile of skulls casually stacked in a window in a suburban home, this scary background could easily set the tone for a party.

16. Scary Faces

This scary Halloween Zoom background from The Bash features six ghostly faces staring at you through glass, trying to get inside.

17. Abandoned Building

This background features a creepy corridor of an abandoned building, and who knows what’s lurking around the corner?

18. Creepy Doll Collection

This scary backdrop for Zoom shows a creepy collection of porcelain doll heads staring at you.