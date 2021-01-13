It's bean a year. From the Dalgona coffee that took over TikTok with its whipped, sweet goodness, to the pink latte TikTok tutorials that are currently overflowing your feed, these trends are not only delicious but vibrantly stunning. With just the right sip like a pink latte, you'll actually be excited to start your day bright and early.

The pink latte has become so popular that it's even an item on the menu at Machine Gun Kelly's 27 Club Coffee cafe. The venue's Pink Latte has a pink sugar rim with your choice of pink milk, which you could try to recreate at home with pink sugar and food coloring. That's just one way, but as you're scrolling through TikTok, you'll quickly realize there are different ways to prepare a pink latte at home. Some TikTokers add Strawberry Nesquik to their milk, while others create their pink hue by adding beetroot latte powder.

The end result is always something totally Insta-worthy, so if you're interested, now's the time to try any of these seven pink latte TikTok tutorials to see which one you like the best. Don't forget to snap a picture of your latte before you take your first sip, so your friends can see what all the fuss is about.

1. This Beetroot Latte TikTok One way to create the beautiful pink hue is by using beetroot latte powder. This TikToker adds the Blume Beetroot Blend ($20, Blume) to their mix.

2. This Boozy Red Velvet Cupcake Latte If you're 21 or up, try making this sweet and boozy pink latte with a shot of Bailey's Red Velvet Cupcake. This particular recipe calls for two shots of espresso, oat milk, and Bailey's. It's a great dessert beverage to enjoy after dinner with your partner.

3. This Pink Foam Rose Latte Try whipping up a rose latte like this TikToker. All you need to do is add rose syrup ($4, Royal Rose Syrups & Mixers) to your coffee, and top it off with pink foam. Caption your drink pic with something cute like, "On Wednesdays, we drink pink."

4. This Pink Pig Latte TikTok This pink piggy whipped milk is an easy and incredibly adorable one to make. Although this tutorial doesn't add any espresso to the drink, you totally can incorporate that addition to your pink pig milk and make it a latte. All you need is strawberry Nesquik powder to make pink milk that you'll whip up and add to the top of your drink. Following this tutorial, a pink Starburst cut diagonally can be used for pig ears to place in your pink foam.