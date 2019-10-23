These Photos Of Pets’ Halloween 2019 Costumes Are A Howl-O-Ween Treat

It's no secret that the internet can be a magical place when it comes to fur parents sharing adorable photos of their fur babies, and they're upping the cuteness factor just in time for the scariest night of the year. If you're looking for some inspiration, these photos of pets' Halloween 2019 costumes are pretty barkin' cute. Just one word of warning: You might want to cancel all your meetings and errands for the rest of the day, because you won't be able to stop scrolling.

I know it's hard to believe, but Halloween is just over a week away, meaning it's crunch time to figure out this year's costume for you and your four-legged friend if you haven't already. While there's no shortage of paw-fect ideas from retailers like Urban Outfitters and Amazon, I was pretty excited to see the topic trending on Twitter after user Maris Kreizman asked her fellow pet lovers and fur parents, "Anyone else already listless this fall that they had to dress up their pet early for Halloween?"

To be honest, seeing how pet owners dressed up their pups and cats IRL over the years will give you the final push to make a decision of your own, because they're just that scary cute.

While some Twitter users opted to help their pets get into the ~spirit~ of the season with garments modeled after everything from sushi rolls to pumpkins to pineapples, others decided to jump on the superheroes trend. Who needs Wonder Woman when you can have Wonder Pup? An added bonus is that you can twin with your dog with a matching costume for what's sure to be the most 'Gram-worthy moment.

From letting their four-legged friends channel their "scary" side (in the most adorable way possible, of course) to some pretty creative options like a Pope (or rather, pup) costume, a magician, Captain Jack Sparrow, and, randomly enough, a member of the civility police, it's safe to say that Twitter has you covered.

This is just a very adorable reminder that Halloween will be here before you know it, so I'd take a leaf from these owners' books and start browsing for an unforgettable look. Whether you're planning to take your furry companion trick-or-treating with you this year or you plan to curl up with some snacks to watch a scary movie come Oct. 31, you can do right by Howl-oween this year.

If you need a little help getting your goodest boy or girl ready for the holiday, you can also head to Amazon and Chewy.com if you want your pet to channel his or her inner Pennywise this year or go as a mermaid or a hot dog. The possibilities are endless. Now, I'm guessing that your four-legged friend might not be the biggest fan of some of these looks, but I'd grab a treat and plan to make your pet a part of the festivities. The photo ops alone will be well worth it.