These Photos Of North & Saint West Prove They're The Cutest Siblings In The World

Let's face it: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West make gorgeous babies. The world is waiting at the edge of its seat for the arrival of their third child, and we're all taking bets at work as to when we think the bundle of joy will arrive. The impending Kimye baby has also made us stop and appreciate just how sweet North and Saint really are. These photos of North and Saint West prove they're the most adorable siblings in the whole world, and can only prove that baby number three is going to be just as much of a delight.

Born roughly three years apart, North and Saint already know how to work a camera, their parents, and our hearts. North is a fierce little four-year-old spitfire. And, from what I've gathered from photos, Saint is a one-year-old ball of literal love. (I mean, have you seen this kid's face?)

Initially, both children were kept out of the public eye for obvious reasons, but they've slowly started to make their way onto Keeping Up With The Kardashians, along with cousins Penelope, Mason, and Reign. They also obviously dominate the whole family's Instagram feed.

I mean, look at them.

They seriously know how to work a camera together.

DAY 8 — (@kimkardashian) #

As part of the Kardashians' holiday Christmas photo countdown extravaganza, North and Saint made their joint cameo on day eight. Using our context clues, they seem to be photographed with their mom and great-grandmother, Mary Jo "M.J." Houghton.

We can't handle the cuteness.

They share in each other's misery.

Saint West Bawls Meeting Santa With North West in Hilarious Photo https://t.co/V9zBEZZyBb — (@celebritieswrld) #

Nothing says childhood like a forced photo with Santa Claus. Here, North looks knowingly on while Saint says, in so many words, "F this."

They play dress up.

Saint & North this Halloween 😩😍 — (@yasmindiaz_) #

In 2016, the Wests ran hard with an Aladdin-themed Halloween. Northie dressed up as a gorgeous Princess Jasmine, and Saint was truly the best Prince Ali I've ever seen.

Bonus points for the magic carpet!

They love to snuggle.

Is it too weird if I say I want to be a part of this snuggle pile?

Kim posted this picture at the end of August to the tune of more than 3 million likes, and we can see why. Look at these little faces! Look at those little hands!

They travel together.

On private jets, no less. These two don't even know the kind of memories they're making while they jet-set across the world together. One day, they'll look back and be like, "Remember our first plane with the weird seats? Good times."

They go on adventures together.

Kim Kardashian West with her children North West and Saint West in Calabasas. — (@popcrave) #

This past fall, Kim took her sweet pumpkins to their very own pumpkin patch. The sheer joy and merriment on their faces while they held hands and slid down the slides is enough to make the coldest of internet trolls say, "Awww!"

They're rich AF together.

ELES NÃO SÃO BFFS! Kim Kardashian revela que North West não gosta do irmão Saint West! ASSISTA --> https://t.co/79zCEJorGZ — (@eonlinebrasil) #

Oh yeah, then there's their whole parent situation. The real truth is that these two (and their impending little sister) are the only people in the whole world who will know what it's like to have Kim Kardashian and Kanye West as parents. If that doesn't force a bond, I don't know what does.

At the end of the day, family is the only real thing that counts, and we're so excited to see this one continue to grow.

With any luck, the big reveal at the end of this Christmas countdown will be a photo of their little sister (and maybe two new cousins if Kylie and Khloé really are pregnant).

Anything can happen when you're keeping up with the Kardashians.

