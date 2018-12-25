There was so much rumored drama surrounding the royals in the weeks leading up to the holiday season this year that, at times, it seemed like it was going to be a very blue Christmas at Buckingham Palace. Tensions were reportedly rising between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, as well as between Prince Harry and Prince William. And while the Palace was quick to shut down all the reports of disharmony, I have to admit I was worried about how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first official Christmas together as a married couple would go. But judging from the photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on Christmas 2018, it looks like everything was merry and bright! So that's an extra gift for us all this year.

For starters, the mama-to-be is positively glowing. As they headed into church on the morning of Dec. 25, Markle was photographed smiling from ear-to-ear, gently clinging to Harry's arm and leaning into him as he smiled at onlookers. The fact that they color coordinated, dressed in all-navy outfits, is just a bonus.

You can even feel the holly-jolly vibes between the two when they weren't totally interacting with each other. For example, even when Prince Harry stopped and talked with onlookers, Markle stood behind him gushing, seemingly smiling in admiration of her hubby, placing her hand gently on his back in support.

And that's not even it. They also attended the service alongside Kate Middleton and Prince William, and let me just say that nothing about these grins says "disharmony" to me. I'll let you be the judge on that one, though:

See? IDK if it gets cheerier than this...

It would have been a serious shame if the Christmas plans between the royal family had shaken out any other way. I mean, remember how nice it was last year when Prince Harry told BBC Radio 4's flagship Today show Meghan Markle had a "fantastic" first Christmas with her then-future in-laws?

"Oh, it was fantastic, she really enjoyed it," he said. "The family loved having her there. Together we had an amazing time, we had great fun staying with my brother and sister-in-law and running around with the kids."

Lately, reports have claimed that some time between then and the present, things reportedly went south between Markle and certain royals, namely Middleton. A Dec. 1 report from The Sun even said sources claimed that the two had an "explosive fight" before, and another report from The Daily Telegraph claimed Markle and Middleton don't always see eye-to-eye. However, a statement from Buckingham Palace pushed back on rumored tension between them. According to The Mirror, the statement read, "This never happened."

At the end of the day, it's nice to see that, despite all the rumored drama that may or may not be happening behind the scenes, Markle and Prince Harry were able to have a lovely first Christmas together as the official Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Here's hoping the rest of the holidays bring them all lots of closeness, sweet treats, and fun festivities.

(And, of course, the same for you.)