Although last December, Meghan and Harry spent the holidays sleeping at Kate and Williams' 10 bedroom Anmer Hall residence, recent reports speculating that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren’t spending Christmas with Prince William and Kate Middletonare only partially true. Sources predict that though the entire Royal Family will in fact spend Christmas Day together, Harry and Meghan will be sleeping in the main house with the Queen and other extended family, a short distance from William and Kate's residence, where the newlyweds stayed last year.

This Christmas news seems to be adding fire to rumors about a growing dispute between the Duchesses, that both Buckingham Palace and Kate herself continue to shut down. Though some may suspect that Harry and Meghan switching up where they're sleeping as a result of tension between the Duchesses, the couple staying over with the Queen isn't really out of the ordinary. Elite Daily has reached out to reps for both couples at Kensington Palace for comment, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

What we do know is that even though the Fab Four may not be under the same roof this Christmas, it doesn't necessarily indicate that there's any bad blood among them.